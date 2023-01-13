Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Board Work Session Focused on Fifth Street Property
The SCSD#2 board of trustees held a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to discuss the Fifth Street Career Development Center proposal. Superintendent Scott Stults approached the board about how the school is working with the city to help fund the project. Stults attended the Sheridan City Council meeting on Monday night and had this report.
Sheridan Media
US Army Corps Of Engineers Studying Concrete Area Of Little Goose Creek
Anyone who has seen the Little Goose Creek on the northside of downtown Sheridan, has also seen the concrete chute, and some are wondering if some of it still needs to be there. Members of The US Army Corps of Engineers have been and still are conducting a feasibility study...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Passes First Reading of Wildlife Ordinance
At their regular meeting Tuesday evening the Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance No. 1413 on first reading. The Ordinance amends Chapter 16 of city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits. Mayor Shane Schrader explained the amendment further. Schrader said city leaders know this may be...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo-Johnson County One Percent Application Deadline February 28
Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting that applications for One-Percent funding from the city and county are due before the end of February. Applications for the 2023-24 Johnson County/City of Buffalo One Percent funds will be taken until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, and...
Sheridan Media
DSA will host meeting on upcoming Main Street project
The Downtown Sheridan Association will be hosting a meeting to answer questions regarding the upcoming Downtown Sheridan Main Street Resurfacing & Utility Upgrade project. The meeting was announced by DSA Executive Director Zoila Perry during a recent appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. The meeting will begin at...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Continues Liquor License Decision
At their last regular meeting Buffalo’s City Council voted to continue a decision to award an available Bar & Grill Liquor License to J Johnso Corp. d/b/a Rosie’s Cafe. Owners Joe and Jennifer Johnson at one time held the license and were asking the council to allow them to retain it.
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Offering TAC-ONE Training This Week
This week the Johnson County School District will be offering TAC-ONE active shooter training sessions at schools in both Buffalo and Kaycee. Monday the district hosted the training that was required for district staff members that work directly with students while those that work indirectly were encouraged to attend. The...
Sheridan Media
Kinskey Addresses Property Tax Relief From Legislative Session
State Senator Dave Kinskey (R-Sheridan) gave the first of many weekly updates with Sheridan Media from the State Legislative Session in Cheyenne this past week, and he discussed one of the issues that many in the state are concerned with-property tax relief. Kinskey explained an idea from a former lawmaker...
Sheridan Media
Local agriculture teams win big at the National Western Stock Show
According to Black Hawk College Livestock Judging’s Facebook page, the livestock judging team finished the first week of the National Western Stock Show currently being held in Denver, CO. Current member of Black Hawk College Livestock Judging team and former John B. Kendrick FFA and Sheridan County 4-H member,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: January 15th, 2023
These are the standings as of January 15th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are on Friday, January 20th at home vs. Campbell County, and on Saturday, January 21st at Thunder Basin. Big Horn’s next scheduled game is on...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Staff Practices for Active Shooter Scenario
In the second day of the TAC*ONE training at SCSD#3 in Clearmont, the teachers and staff participated in several scenarios that could possibly happen during an active shooter occurrence. Before the drills, TAC*ONE instructors Joe Deedon and Rich Krantz showed some videos and news clips showing the responses of people...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan High School Nordic Ski Results: January 13-14, 2023
Lander was the host of this weekend’s races. The next scheduled nordic ski meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th at Casper. For the Sheridan boys Justin McDowell placed 10th, while Regina SaizMico placed 30th for the Sheridan girls. Classic 5K Race – Saturday, January...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Receives Split-Sentence for Burglary Charge
A 21-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced for the charge of burglary Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sherdian. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached with the State, and sentenced Dustin Beadle to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of a split-sentence of the number of days served from when he was arrested until sentencing, which equated to 104 days of presentence confinement. Beadle was also ordered to pay $355 in court costs and restitution. According to court documents, Beadle was arrested on October 6, 2022 for stealing a metal detector from a storage unit on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
SHERIDAN COUNTY HOOPS – The recent weather and road conditions messed up a few scheduled games on the basketball court this past weekend Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has more. WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers finished 5th at a tournament in Missoula, Montana this weekend, Kolten Powers and...
Sheridan Media
Cowboy Basketball at the AFA Tonight / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball Host Campbell County Friday / Junior Hawks Play at Rapid City Friday and Saturday
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc and Lady Bronc wrestlers will compete at a big invitational hosted by Moorcroft Friday and Saturday. The Tongue River Eagles will host a dual with Buffalo Thursday then to Moorcroft for that tournament Friday. HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS – The Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball...
Sheridan Media
Story Climber And Buffalo HS Grad Brad Burns Competing On HBO Max’s “The Climb”
A Story resident and 2018 Buffalo High School graduate is climbing to new heights of competition. Brad Burns is a competitor on the Reality Competition Series “The Climb,” which streams on HBO Max. In the competition, 10 climbers rock climb at a pre-selected location, with the 2 slowest...
