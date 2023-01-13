A 21-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced for the charge of burglary Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sherdian. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached with the State, and sentenced Dustin Beadle to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of a split-sentence of the number of days served from when he was arrested until sentencing, which equated to 104 days of presentence confinement. Beadle was also ordered to pay $355 in court costs and restitution. According to court documents, Beadle was arrested on October 6, 2022 for stealing a metal detector from a storage unit on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO