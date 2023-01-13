Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/13/22

Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Arkansas boys basketball season continues with another big night of games tipping off Friday (January 13).

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Arkansas including live Arkansas high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas boys high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas boys high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more boys high school basketball coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

AAA releases 2023 regional/state tournament sites

National high school top stars, best boys basketball performances of the week (Jan. 2-8)

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Jan. 2-8)

Full boys high school basketball coverage on SBLive Arkansas