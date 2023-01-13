ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

ABC6.com

Ready the rain gear…again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The next storm for us is now forming over the southern and central plains today and will move northeastward tracking west of us once again. This keeps us on the milder side of the storm. Rain will begin mid afternoon Thursday and become heavy after the evening commute.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Sunglasses today, Umbrellas again Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our major Nor’Easter that mostly missed us is weakening today and spinning through the Canadian Maritimes. It did give some areas of eastern MA and NH and ME some snowfall. Our ground is not frozen, so the snow melts from below too!. Our focus...
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Blustery day with periods of showers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — No thanks to the huge Nor’Easter spinning over Bermuda today, we’ll continue dealing with a gusty wind, but not as fierce as the 40 to 50 mph gusts eastern New England dealt with yesterday when the storm was closer. Expect flurries or a...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight

We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
nbcboston.com

Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday

It's hard to believe we're in mid-January and we've had so little snow, but parts of New England saw snowfall Sunday into Monday, and a few inches accumulated, depending on where you live. Duxbury, Massachusetts, was near the top of the list with about 4.5" of snow. Duxbury resident Amy...
DUXBURY, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver facing charges after crashing into utility pole in Fall River

(WJAR) — An East Providence man is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole in Fall River on Sunday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department says the 52-year-old man was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck erratically on Wilson Road on Sunday night when the crash occurred.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

