Ready the rain gear…again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The next storm for us is now forming over the southern and central plains today and will move northeastward tracking west of us once again. This keeps us on the milder side of the storm. Rain will begin mid afternoon Thursday and become heavy after the evening commute.
Sunglasses today, Umbrellas again Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our major Nor’Easter that mostly missed us is weakening today and spinning through the Canadian Maritimes. It did give some areas of eastern MA and NH and ME some snowfall. Our ground is not frozen, so the snow melts from below too!. Our focus...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall (UPDATE)
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of this week’s inclement weather
Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘The lack of cold around will continue to make pure snow events difficult to come by…but some will pick up a fresh blanket Thursday night/Friday’
Blustery day with periods of showers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — No thanks to the huge Nor’Easter spinning over Bermuda today, we’ll continue dealing with a gusty wind, but not as fierce as the 40 to 50 mph gusts eastern New England dealt with yesterday when the storm was closer. Expect flurries or a...
Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight
We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday
It's hard to believe we're in mid-January and we've had so little snow, but parts of New England saw snowfall Sunday into Monday, and a few inches accumulated, depending on where you live. Duxbury, Massachusetts, was near the top of the list with about 4.5" of snow. Duxbury resident Amy...
How much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday? Snowfall totals from across the state
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
Rebuilt Reservoir Avenue bridge reopens
The bridge, which carries traffic over Amtrak freight rail lines in the city's Elmwood section, was shut down in July 2020 because it was in poor structural condition.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
Driver facing charges after crashing into utility pole in Fall River
(WJAR) — An East Providence man is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole in Fall River on Sunday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department says the 52-year-old man was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck erratically on Wilson Road on Sunday night when the crash occurred.
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
Fall River police ask for help locating ‘endangered’ missing man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man they say is in danger. According to police, 26-year-old Saul Valadez Reyna was last seen by his father when he told family members he was heading to Boston on Monday.
