ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville bakery is saved by the power of social media

STARKVILLE, Ms ( WCBI) – A bakery in Starkville has been struggling to find the right recipe for success. The bakers have been feeding a need in the community, but they were having difficulty getting people in the door… or even to the door. They consider themselves a...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

People gather for march honoring MLK Day in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several folks gathered in West Point to march in honor of MLK Day. Participants began their route on Dr. Martin Luther King Street and walked more than a mile to the former Mary Holmes Community College. Alice Jones participated in the march and said...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

City of Eupora marched to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – As area residents gather to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., they also are looking ahead to continuing his work to achieve justice and equality for all people. “Martin Luther King Day I remember this day. I remember the Day...
EUPORA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy