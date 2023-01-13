Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
wcbi.com
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
wcbi.com
Louisville teen still missing as family, investigators search for him
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no sign of a missing Louisville teenager. Montevious Goss was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning outside of his house. But that’s the last time investigators said his family saw him. Louisville Police have talked with a lot of people...
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man charged with rape
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
Commercial Dispatch
Man arrested for shooting at victim on highway, causing wreck
A Lowndes County man was arrested Thursday for shooting at a driver and causing him to wreck. Billy Bowen, 26, is charged with a drive-by shooting and possession of methamphetamine, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office press release said. He was recently sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court to non-adjudicated probation for a separate drug charge, and Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said he will ask for that probation to be revoked.
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
wcbi.com
People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county. The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others. Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done. Cunningham said he hopes...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
wcbi.com
Lee County Library debuts new bookmobile for Lee, Itawamba Counties
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new “library on wheels” made its debut. The new Lee County Library Bookmobile is now ready to take the adventure of reading to schools and other places in Lee and Itawamba Counties. The Mercedes Sprint vehicle can hold more than 1,500...
wcbi.com
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
wcbi.com
Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
wcbi.com
People gather for march honoring MLK Day in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several folks gathered in West Point to march in honor of MLK Day. Participants began their route on Dr. Martin Luther King Street and walked more than a mile to the former Mary Holmes Community College. Alice Jones participated in the march and said...
