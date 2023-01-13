ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

DeKalb man charged with rape

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man arrested for shooting at victim on highway, causing wreck

A Lowndes County man was arrested Thursday for shooting at a driver and causing him to wreck. Billy Bowen, 26, is charged with a drive-by shooting and possession of methamphetamine, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office press release said. He was recently sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court to non-adjudicated probation for a separate drug charge, and Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said he will ask for that probation to be revoked.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county. The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others. Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done. Cunningham said he hopes...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

People gather for march honoring MLK Day in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several folks gathered in West Point to march in honor of MLK Day. Participants began their route on Dr. Martin Luther King Street and walked more than a mile to the former Mary Holmes Community College. Alice Jones participated in the march and said...
WEST POINT, MS

