FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Racine officers shot, wounded after domestic incident on Gillen Street
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were fired upon and wounded following an incident that unfolded on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard late Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officials say around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met officers outside and advised them her husband was inside with their two children, officials say.
CBS 58
Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police arrest 4; guns fired, vehicles operating dangerously
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police arrested four people following an incident that unfolded near N. 12th Street and Plath Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 p.m. Reports indicated two vehicles had been operating dangerously on the roadways, resulting in a confrontation between those in the vehicles, and possible shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene,
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
Man shot and killed by Kenosha sheriff officer following police chase
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha wanted man hiding in attic arrested after brief pursuit
KENOSHA, Wis. - A wanted man hiding in an attic was arrested in Kenosha late Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Kenosha police said officers stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that was driven by a man, 40, wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He fled the traffic stop, and police chased him.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County fatal police shooting, Racine County chase
Law enforcement shot a driver after a pursuit that began in Racine County ended in a crash in Kenosha County Monday night. The driver died at the hospital.
Man found guilty of 3 Milwaukee bank robberies by federal jury
A Milwaukee man was found guilty by a federal jury last week for several crimes, including three bank robberies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
