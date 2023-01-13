ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Racine officers shot, wounded after domestic incident on Gillen Street

RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were fired upon and wounded following an incident that unfolded on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard late Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officials say around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met officers outside and advised them her husband was inside with their two children, officials say.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan police arrest 4; guns fired, vehicles operating dangerously

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police arrested four people following an incident that unfolded near N. 12th Street and Plath Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 p.m. Reports indicated two vehicles had been operating dangerously on the roadways, resulting in a confrontation between those in the vehicles, and possible shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene,
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha wanted man hiding in attic arrested after brief pursuit

KENOSHA, Wis. - A wanted man hiding in an attic was arrested in Kenosha late Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Kenosha police said officers stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that was driven by a man, 40, wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He fled the traffic stop, and police chased him.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
MILWAUKEE, WI

