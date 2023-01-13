Read full article on original website
WESH
Dune renourishment project delayed in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County dune renourishment project, set to begin this June, has been delayed yet again. It now appears the county literally has to go back to the drawing board. The 2.6-mile project has been federally funded since 2018, but has been delayed due to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Fourth Dunkin Donuts slated for SR 100 and Old Kings Road
A new Dunkin Donuts will likely be joining the Popeye’s location on State Road 100 soon. The popular coffee chain would be the third business to fill one of lots on the east corner of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road. The project is currently going through the final steps in the approval process with Palm Coast’s city departments and administration.
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Begins Improvements to Lehigh Trailhead
Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on January 23, 2023. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom, and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting, and pavilions.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: George Alexander
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. George Alexander served four years in the Marine Corps with several force reconnaissance units. His service enabled him to travel through mainland Japan, Okinawa, and Southeast Asia. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. A martial arts enthusiast since 1960, he followed this passion after his separation from military service, becoming uniquely qualified in many disciplines as an instructor with international teaching credentials. Alexander is a fierce competitor and has won many championships. He has always been fascinated with the history of the martial arts, and has done much historical research, translation work and written numerous articles and books on the subject. He founded Silent Ocean Scuba and teaches open water diving, and is affiliated with Dive 21, an organization that provides scuba therapy to veterans with PTSD. He and his wife, Susan, moved in 2014 to Palm Coast, where he continues to teach martial arts and scuba diving.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
villages-news.com
Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa
A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.
palmcoastobserver.com
Council conditionally approves first view of Harborside Marina application, hopes to compromise
In hopes of a compromise, the Palm Coast City Council has conditionally approved the first reading of the Harborside Inn and Marina application. The Council voted 5-0 on Jan. 17 so city staff and the applicant could have time to clean up the language and come to an agreement on the density issues in the request. It took five hours of presentations and public comment to reach that decision.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
click orlando
Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets
OCALA, Fla. – Who’s ready for some more Beaver Nuggets?. Leaders in Marion County will soon discuss a plan that would bring a second Buc-ee’s to Central Florida. The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.
palmcoastobserver.com
City Council conditionally approves Harborside proposal, hopes for compromise
Hoping for a compromise, the Palm Coast City Council has conditionally approved an application for the Harborside Inn and Marina development on first reading. “The problem in my view is that we don’t have any certainties by the applicant at this point. We have a lot of likely’s, we have a lot of mays.” — Theresa Carli Pontieri, City Council member.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Humane Society Adds Treasure ‘Fun’-Raiser for Supporters
PALM COAST, Fla. (January 15, 2023) – When the Flagler Humane Society hosts an event it’s usually to showcase animals under their care, but on Sunday guests to their fundraiser at Elite Dance and Travel left their furry friends at home and brought something else instead. Laden with...
palmcoastobserver.com
Shirley Chisholm Trail recognizes a 'national citizen of Palm Coast'
On Nov. 30, the city of Palm Coast honored Shirley Chisholm by renaming the Pine Lakes Trail the Shirley Chisholm Trail. Agnes Lightfoot, second vice president of the Democratic Women of Flagler County, said the group was thrilled with the turnout and the recognition for Chisholm. "It recognizes that a...
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-home subdivision on Roberts Road
The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned unit development of 112 homes. The development, called "Beach Park Village" in city planning documents and owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
