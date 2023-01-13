Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets
Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball
Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
MassLive.com
Draymond Green says he’ll greet Celtics fans with a smile after Finals chants (report)
For the first time since the NBA Finals last season, the Celtics and Warriors will meet in Boston for their Thursday game. While the C’s fell two wins short of the title, the Warriors celebrated winning the championship on their home court. But there was also another subplot that...
Curtis Givens, Montverde basketball top Sunrise Christian during final day of Hoophall Classic (photos)
SPRINGFIELD – During one of the final matches of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday, fans witnessed an impressive battle featuring two of the nation’s top-five teams in Montverde boys basketball and Sunrise Christian Academy, with seven of ESPN’s Top 100 commits playing against each other.
FanDuel promo: bet $5, get $150 bonus for Tuesday night games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the best FanDuel promo offer to claim an instant $150 in bonus bets during a Tuesday night filled with...
How the 2022-23 Bruins compare to 2011 Stanley Cup winners after 43 games
Twelve years after the Bruins last won a Stanley Cup, they have the best record in hockey as the NHL season clears the halfway point. How do the current Bruins compare to the last Boston squad to lift the trophy?. Both teams played and beat the Philadelphia Flyers in their...
Bruins head to New York for back-to-back games with Islanders, Rangers
Boston Bruins (34-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders after David Pastrnak’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Bruins’ 6-0 win. New York has a 23-18-4 record...
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits
SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
Patriots’ DeVante Parker: ‘I am that’ top-tier WR for Mac Jones
While some in the Patriots fanbase covet a bona fide No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, DeVante Parker believes he’s already filling that role. In his first season with New England, Parker suited up for 13 games, and caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns. When he was healthy, the 29-year-old wide receiver hardly came off the field, but he missed time with a knee injury and a concussion.
How to watch Bruins vs. Flyers for free on MLK Day
The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey but the Philadelphia Flyers are red-hot and winners of three in a row. The two teams square off on MLK Day, Jan. 16, at 1:07 p.m. ET in Boston. The Bruins have won their last three meetings with Philly. More from...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0