Boston, MA

MassLive.com

How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets

Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball

Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

FanDuel promo: bet $5, get $150 bonus for Tuesday night games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the best FanDuel promo offer to claim an instant $150 in bonus bets during a Tuesday night filled with...
OHIO STATE
MassLive.com

2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits

SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots' DeVante Parker: 'I am that' top-tier WR for Mac Jones

While some in the Patriots fanbase covet a bona fide No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, DeVante Parker believes he’s already filling that role. In his first season with New England, Parker suited up for 13 games, and caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns. When he was healthy, the 29-year-old wide receiver hardly came off the field, but he missed time with a knee injury and a concussion.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
