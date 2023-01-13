Read full article on original website
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
Negotiations are on for new county administrator
Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton takes over the gavel this year as chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. His election to the leadership position, as well as that of Staunton River District supervisor Tim Dudley as vice chair, was seen as a way to bridge the divide that developed on the Board last year after the firing of former county administrator David Smitherman in early January 2022.
Warrants reveal Surry County 4-year-old died of hypoxic brain injury, wrist and ankle straps found in home
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a toddler in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, thre days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martin has...
Ford plant halted by Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Pittsylvania County; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Ford plant halted by Gov. Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Pittsylvania County. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Blacksburg council OKs higher height for hotel. — The Roanoke Times. Secretary of Finance outlines next...
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. Virginia Tech Market holds a benefit food drive in …. This year the Market...
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville. The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could...
Roanoke woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman appeared in federal court on Tuesday for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riots that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents. Officials said they received several pieces of video and photograph footage from the events that happened at the U.S....
Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
Former credit union CEO from Salem pleads guilty to federal charge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union, which operated branches in Roanoke and Salem, has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to her use of credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 and 2020. Kelly Givens, 37 of...
On Dr. King’s birthday, I’m damn proud that I’m not White
Each year at this time, I take time to reflect on a life that has, as a man who is partially white, at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the heroic civil rights leader who gave his life for the cause of April 4th, 1968, felled by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, TN.
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood
Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
Rural Transformation Grant helps promote Pilot Mountain
”The Nifty Nineteen” was the title organizers gave to representatives from Bertie, Hertford, and Martin counties, Pilot Mountain, Archdale, Carthage, China Grove, East Spencer, Garysburg, Hildabran, Jonesville, Liberty, Mars Hill, Marshville, Mayesville, Rosman, Spruce Pine, Vass, & Wilson’s Mills who participated in the Rural Community Capacity Program. The...
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
Man convicted of Roanoke murder sentenced to life in prison
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 armed robbery will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jamerius Crennell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery, as well as two firearm charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Crennell...
SCC instructors receive advanced firefighter award
Surry Community College employees Charlie Hampton and Jason “Bubba” Lawson have received the Advanced Firefighter Certification Award from the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. Hampton and Lawson were presented the award by N.C. State Representative Kyle Hall in December at Westfield Volunteer Fire Department’s annual award dinner.
