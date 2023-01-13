ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County ABC opens lottery for rare liquors

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — If your taste for liquors can’t be satiated by a common bottle of Jack Daniels, now’s your chance to get in Mecklenburg County’s drawing pool for a batch of expensive and rare bottles.

The “Special Product Lottery” is now open as of Friday, and a limited amount of winners will be drawn. The pool is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Winners will be able to buy one bottle of several hard-to-find liquors. Included on the list are brands like Pappy Van Winkles, Sazerac, and High West. If you’ve got a grand to spend on a bottle, you might be able to pick up a Mitchers Limited Release 20-year bottle for $1,149. The full list is below.

If you want to enter, you’ll have to email RetailSpecialties@meckabc.com and include “2023 Product Lottery-Winter” in your email subject line. Include your name as it appears on your driver’s license and a telephone number. If you own a business, you’ll need to include your business name and permit number.

The randomly selected winners will get a phone call, and you’ll be asked to pick your selection from whatever is still left at the time of your call.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Parkers Heritage Collection 16th Edition, $174.95

High West A Midwinter Nights Dram, $149.95

Old Fitzgerald BIB 17Y Decanter, $199.95

Eagle Rare 17 Year, $100.75

Thomas H. Handy, $100.75

William Larue Waller, $100.75

Sazerac Rye 18 Year, $100.75

George T. Stagg $100.75

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, $149.95

Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, $229.95

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12Y, $89.95

Old Rip Van Winkle 10Y, $79.95

Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 15Y, $139.95

Mitchers Limited Release 20Y, $1,149.95

Elmer T. Lee, $39.95

King of Kentucky, $249.95

©2023 Cox Media Group

Charlotte, NC
