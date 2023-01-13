Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
wtva.com
Mother seeking answers after deadly officer-involved shooting in Lamar County
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - The State of Alabama continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that ultimately left one person dead. The shooting happened Friday morning, Jan. 13 on County Road 10 in Lamar County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened after a Vernon Police pursuit. ALEA...
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man charged with rape
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
wcbi.com
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
wcbi.com
Louisville teen still missing as family, investigators search for him
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no sign of a missing Louisville teenager. Montevious Goss was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning outside of his house. But that’s the last time investigators said his family saw him. Louisville Police have talked with a lot of people...
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
Commercial Dispatch
Man arrested for shooting at victim on highway, causing wreck
A Lowndes County man was arrested Thursday for shooting at a driver and causing him to wreck. Billy Bowen, 26, is charged with a drive-by shooting and possession of methamphetamine, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office press release said. He was recently sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court to non-adjudicated probation for a separate drug charge, and Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said he will ask for that probation to be revoked.
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Oktibbeha County for setting fire to dog pen
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Oktibbeha County is accused of setting a dog pen on fire. Now, he’s facing some serious charges. Dustin Winfield was charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies were called to Self Creek Road, just after midnight Thursday morning about...
wcbi.com
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake
MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A. TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
WTOK-TV
EF-2 tornado hit Emelle, AL
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Survey in Birmingham completed their survey of the January 12th storm that hit Emelle, AL. Based on the damage observed, the storm was an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 120 mph. The tornado began near Sumter 24 and continued east-northeast...
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Stabbed With Machete In Meridian
WTOK reports that a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. According to Meridian police, officers were called to 13th Avenue at about 5:00 p.m. The victim was transported by ambulance The victim’s injuries were described as non life-threatening. Meridian Police said a man was...
