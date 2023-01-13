Read full article on original website
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority says a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of the crash of a passenger plane that went down on approach to a newly opened airport in the tourist town of Pokhara.
The FAA is investigating a near-miss between two passenger planes at JFK airport
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-miss between two commercial airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. According to preliminary information from the FAA, a Delta Air Lines flight had to stop "its takeoff roll approximately 1,000 feet" from where an American Airlines flight had crossed the same runway in front of the Delta plane.
Here's why China's population dropped for the first time in decades
China has recorded its first population decline in decades in what some experts have called a "sea change" for a country intent on growing its economy and increasing its birth rate. According to data published Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the population of mainland China was...
This AI expert has 90 days to find a job – or leave the U.S.
Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
With telehealth abortion, doctors have to learn to trust and empower patients
Like many pandemic-era remote workers, Robin Tucker starts her work day sitting on her sofa with a laptop, wearing soft pants and a T-shirt. But the Washington, D.C.-area nurse practitioner and midwife doesn't have a typical work-from-home job. She provides abortions over the Internet, a service that has only become available in the United States in the last few years.
