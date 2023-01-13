Read full article on original website
Related
NorthWestern Energy to Provide Power from Colstrip to Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Monday that NorthWestern Energy and Avista in Washington State have agreed to provide Montana customers with on-demand power while allowing Avista to comply with the laws of Washington State by giving up its ownership of Colstrip Units 3 and 4. KGVO...
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Bears with bird flu? It’s happened in Montana
It seems like bears and "bird flu" are two completely different compass points in the Montana wildlife world. But now, biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are confirming that three grizzlies in Northwest Montana died from the avian flu last fall. The report comes after the experts finished analyzing...
Girl Scout Cookies Come Later in Montana & Wyoming, but Worth the Wait
In Montana and Wyoming this time of the year, waiting can seem like it takes forever. We're not talking about the wait for the snow to vanish, although that will tax your patience. It's the wait for this year's batch of Girl Scout cookies to go on sale. That's because the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's cookie program starts a little later than the rest of the country.
890kdxu.com
Alright So. UT Who’s Building the Ark?
The moisture just keeps coming and in some areas it definitely feels like an ark might be needed. Who's building one? I need to make plans. Do you think we could use the Virgin River? I don't know if the original ark needed to make it through anything like the gorge. But we really needed the rain.
Report highlights zoning reforms that could improve Montana's housing supply
(The Center Square) – A new report aims to show how California-style zoning practices make it difficult to build affordable starter homes in Montana. The updated Montana Zoning Atlas 2.0 from the Frontier Institute also outlines a "Pro-Housing Platform" with policy solutions that local and state leaders can adopt. The updated atlas utilizes "a new standardized methodology" that was developed by Cornell University Professor Sara Bronin for the National Zoning...
Gov. Gianforte directs Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and Legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to Fish, […] The post Gov. Gianforte directs Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Sick of Clouds and Fog? Here’s Why Western Montana is So Cloudy
If you're tired of the cloudy, and frequently foggy weather this winter you can blame the geography of Western Montana. It's a scenario many new arrivals might find upsetting, after seeing all the pictures of "bluebird days" in the winter before moving here. And National Weather Service forecasters say conditions like these make forecasting tough too.
explorebigsky.com
How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana
Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op is one of just three Affordable Care Act-created co-ops still alive nationwide, and now covers about 55,000 people in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an...
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Montana, Not Cleaning Up After Your Dog Should Be Taboo
Walking in the winter in Montana is an activity that is beneficial not only for your physical health, but your mental well being too. I got up off the couch over the weekend and took a walk along one of the many trails we have in our wonderful state. Normally I would have our dog with us, but he is recovering from surgery and it will be a while before he's on the trails with us again. Maybe because he wasn't with us, and I wasn't having to chase him around, I noticed a lot more dog poop on the trails this time.
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings
Ranchers losing cattle and sheep to coyotes and foxes want to be able to hire out-of-state aerial hunters statewide to protect their livestock, and the state would like to be sure drones can’t be used to spot or hunt game in Montana, according to two bills that saw their first committee hearings Thursday. “While other […] The post Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?
In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0