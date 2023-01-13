ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond

Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
Spring break 2024 dates, legal fees, representation under consideration by Round Rock ISD trustees

Round Rock ISD trustees will consider some changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar for spring break as well as discussing and possibly taking action regarding legal representation and fees. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Shifting dates for spring break and exploring options for legal fees and representation are on the agenda for...
Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center expansion nears completion

The new building will have two medical rooms, six family waiting rooms, six forensic interview rooms and extra office space for staff. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction on the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center will wrap up around February about a year after the project to expand the 15,000-square-foot facility in Georgetown broke ground.
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers

Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring

Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays

Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
