Georgetown ISD to build three facilities ahead of 2024-25 school year, consider bond to fund more
A new Georgetown ISD elementary school is planned to go in at the Pearson Ranch development. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) With student enrollment expected to continue to increase over the next decade, Georgetown ISD is set to have three school buildings come online in the 2024-25 school year, with additional campuses to follow.
Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond
Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
Spring break 2024 dates, legal fees, representation under consideration by Round Rock ISD trustees
Round Rock ISD trustees will consider some changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar for spring break as well as discussing and possibly taking action regarding legal representation and fees. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Shifting dates for spring break and exploring options for legal fees and representation are on the agenda for...
Hutto to consider $12M in contracts for water, wastewater projects
Hutto City Council approved an updated water and wastewater master plan in December that identified key projects. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several design, construction and purchase contracts totaling approximately $12 million will be up for consideration at Hutto City Council's regular meeting Jan. 19. The four contracts are for various water...
Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center expansion nears completion
The new building will have two medical rooms, six family waiting rooms, six forensic interview rooms and extra office space for staff. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction on the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center will wrap up around February about a year after the project to expand the 15,000-square-foot facility in Georgetown broke ground.
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
Round Rock ISD superintendent lays out district priorities for 2023
Round Rock ISD hired Hafedh Azaiez as superintendent in 2021. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Round Rock ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said that in 2023 he will focus on several goals, including a goal to enhance resources available to students. Primarily, Azaiez said he and other administrators are working to increase...
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Austin EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 on Duval Rd. undergoing expansion
Once renovations are complete at EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25, the station will have an expanded bay with renovated crew quarters compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 is undergoing renovations at 5228 Duval Road, Austin. The emergency medical services...
Round Rock ISD looking to expand open enrollment, plus more updates
Round Rock ISD is examining an expansion of the district's open enrollment program to more campuses. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Maritza Gallaga, associate director of communications and community relations, said Round Rock ISD is examining an expansion of the district’s open enrollment program to more campuses based on occupancy and enrollment levels.
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring
Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays
Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding
MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Austin ISD poised to select search firm to find next superintendent
Trustees said they hope to have a permanent superintendent named by the summer. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD's Board of Trustees is poised to select a search firm to find the next superintendent for the district on Jan. 26. A request for proposals was released by the trustees to help...
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
Austin ISD to add Eid al-Fitr holiday to 2023-24 school year, plus other proposed changes
If approved, the additional holiday will be in recognition of Eid al-Fitr, a worldwide holiday celebrated by Muslims marking the end of a monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. (Community Impact file photo) Austin ISD is set to add an extra holiday to the calendar for the 2023-24 school year if...
