Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades
Rapid City Common Council approves more funds for grassroots crisis intervention groups
Returning Homestake Opera House to its former glory: ‘it carries a central place in the history of the community’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a tragic fire in 1984 the Homestake Opera House in Lead closed its curtains. The painted walls turned to a burnt black and the theatre became hollow. Today, the Opera House is ready for their call back and the campaign to fully refurbish the opera house hit 3.2 million dollars of its eight-million-dollar goal.
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota held a “bring your child to work” day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota says they chose to mark the day this way as “there is no definite timeline for helping.”
Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
Increase in gun thefts across the nation
Cutting Horse: The event before the events at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of the 64th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, many cowboys and cowgirls are preparing for their events in barrel racing, team roping, or even bull riding. But a week prior- this week- marks the true beginning of the stock show festivities with the Cutting Horse Event.
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
Rapid City youth spend the weekend giving back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a day of volunteering as various Rapid City youth spent Saturday morning giving back to the community. Members of the Rapid City Youth Council, and students from Stevens High School and its FFA chapter spent the morning folding t-shirts at Monument Health. The...
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction will begin Tuesday on Saint Joseph Street between 7th and 6th Streets. After a water valve break on Saturday, the city filled the affected area with dirt. Tuesday morning the city will start replacing the dirt with concrete, closing the north and center traffic lanes to do so. After the concrete fill is done, they will reopen the north lane but continue to keep the center lane closed throughout the week.
Water valve break puts clothing store out of business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
Walton a key player and leader for Douglas girls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Keana Walton has had a passion for basketball since she was a young kid. She would like to play at the collegiate level, but first she is focused on finishing up her high school career on a strong note.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
1 gun is stolen every 90 seconds
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With the increase in gun sales at the start of the pandemic, gun thefts have also risen. According to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that 380,000 guns are stolen each year. In the United States, this roughly estimates 1 gun being stolen every 90 seconds.
Comets pick up wins in Sacred Hoops Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the hosts of Saturday’s Sacred Hoops Classic, the Rapid City Christian Comets had the advantage of playing on their home court in their wins on Saturday. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.
