Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis …. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help. Bloomington’s 3rd Annual Freezefest Happening This …. It's still winter - despite the fluctuating temperatures...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Twisters Soda Bar
Adding flavored syrups to popular soda for your own unique blend. It's the new trend. Sherman is at Twisters Soda Bar in Pendleton!. Adding flavored syrups to popular soda for your own unique blend. It's the new trend. Sherman is at Twisters Soda Bar in Pendleton!. Bloomington’s 3rd Annual Freezefest...
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
Fox 59
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
wyrz.org
HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building
HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
Fox 59
Interactive Academy Summer Camps
Parents, if you haven’t signed your kids up for summer camp yet- you’re running out of time. Fortunately, there are still a lot of options out there, including at Interactive Academy in Zionsville. The Director of Preschool Gymnastics, Dance and Special Events, Beth Michalak, joined FOX59 this morning...
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
Fox 59
Mild day with additional rainfall tomorrow
After a wet Monday…sunshine returns today, as temperatures remain mild for mid-January. After a wet Monday…sunshine returns today, as temperatures remain mild for mid-January. Bloomington’s 3rd Annual Freezefest Happening This …. It's still winter - despite the fluctuating temperatures - and if you're looking for a way...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game
Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the […]
Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's west side near W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard.
readthereporter.com
First Farm to Glass is a big community hit
Attendees of the first Farm to Glass program had a wonderful time learning from local Westfield winery Urban Vines. The next Farm to Glass program features Grand Junction Brewing Co. and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the cafe building at Grand Junction Plaza. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/FarmToGlassGJP.
Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move forward, while community members interrupted, expressing their frustrations […]
Fox 59
Man killed in house fire on northwest side
A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers...
Comments / 0