Westfield, IN

Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Twisters Soda Bar

Adding flavored syrups to popular soda for your own unique blend. It's the new trend. Sherman is at Twisters Soda Bar in Pendleton!
PENDLETON, IN
Fox 59

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building

HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Interactive Academy Summer Camps

Parents, if you haven’t signed your kids up for summer camp yet- you’re running out of time. Fortunately, there are still a lot of options out there, including at Interactive Academy in Zionsville. The Director of Preschool Gymnastics, Dance and Special Events, Beth Michalak, joined FOX59 this morning...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Mild day with additional rainfall tomorrow

After a wet Monday…sunshine returns today, as temperatures remain mild for mid-January.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game

Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the […]
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

First Farm to Glass is a big community hit

Attendees of the first Farm to Glass program had a wonderful time learning from local Westfield winery Urban Vines. The next Farm to Glass program features Grand Junction Brewing Co. and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the cafe building at Grand Junction Plaza. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/FarmToGlassGJP.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move forward, while community members interrupted, expressing their frustrations […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in house fire on northwest side

A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

