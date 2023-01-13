Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421.
The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m.
There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.
