Alabama State

States with the biggest gun industries

By Madison Troyer
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzWKU_0kE87P2z00

Canva

States with the biggest gun industries

In 1934, Congress ratified the National Firearms Act , legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act's goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.

In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens' hands.

While the NFA's creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry's growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.

An estimated 393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that's more guns than the country's entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.

Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.

Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.

Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2kbU_0kE87P2z00
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#50. Washington DC (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 0
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3schKP_0kE87P2z00
image_vulture // Shutterstock

#50. Hawaii (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmCiG_0kE87P2z00
Boston Globe // Getty Images

#49. Rhode Island

- Total weapons industry entities: 2
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uhlG_0kE87P2z00
Patrick Smith // Getty Images

#48. Delaware

- Total weapons industry entities: 3
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 3
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dN6MI_0kE87P2z00
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#47. New Jersey

- Total weapons industry entities: 29
--- Manufacturers: 7
--- Dealers: 21
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYvgg_0kE87P2z00
UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images

#46. Vermont

- Total weapons industry entities: 101
--- Manufacturers: 26
--- Dealers: 71
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dt5WT_0kE87P2z00
TIMOTHY A. CLARY // Getty Images

#45. New York

- Total weapons industry entities: 114
--- Manufacturers: 91
--- Dealers: 19
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWH2j_0kE87P2z00
Mike Kemp // Getty Images

#44. North Dakota

- Total weapons industry entities: 134
--- Manufacturers: 14
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X62Jc_0kE87P2z00
Jeff Schear // Getty Images

#43. Illinois

- Total weapons industry entities: 144
--- Manufacturers: 96
--- Dealers: 37
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLz0i_0kE87P2z00
Andrew Burton // Getty Images

#41. Alaska (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 112
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 28,237 (38.5 per 1K residents, #11 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nirky_0kE87P2z00
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images

#41. Maine (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 48
--- Dealers: 95
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0jyO_0kE87P2z00
Boston Globe // Getty Images

#40. Massachusetts

- Total weapons industry entities: 150
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 27
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVtbL_0kE87P2z00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#39. South Dakota

- Total weapons industry entities: 162
--- Manufacturers: 31
--- Dealers: 131
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxmhV_0kE87P2z00
Andrew Burton // Getty Images

#38. Nebraska

- Total weapons industry entities: 165
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 132
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pnIw_0kE87P2z00
Jim Whitney // Shutterstock

#37. Wyoming

- Total weapons industry entities: 168
--- Manufacturers: 47
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 142,247 (245.8 per 1K residents, #1 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLDR2_0kE87P2z00
MICHAEL MATHES // Getty Images

#36. West Virginia

- Total weapons industry entities: 190
--- Manufacturers: 43
--- Dealers: 140
--- Importers: 7
- Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCCHJ_0kE87P2z00
Andrew Lichtenstein // Getty Images

#35. Connecticut

- Total weapons industry entities: 205
--- Manufacturers: 88
--- Dealers: 114
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bx2jt_0kE87P2z00
VW Pics // Getty Images

#34. New Mexico

- Total weapons industry entities: 213
--- Manufacturers: 70
--- Dealers: 133
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmY8P_0kE87P2z00
Matthew Corley // Shutterstock

#33. California

- Total weapons industry entities: 222
--- Manufacturers: 122
--- Dealers: 86
--- Importers: 14
- Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZYJ3_0kE87P2z00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#32. Montana

- Total weapons industry entities: 224
--- Manufacturers: 72
--- Dealers: 148
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 36,678 (33.2 per 1K residents, #16 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGxOT_0kE87P2z00
ED JONES // Getty Images

#31. New Hampshire

- Total weapons industry entities: 228
--- Manufacturers: 101
--- Dealers: 121
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMjCC_0kE87P2z00
Erick Gibson // Shutterstock

#30. Maryland

- Total weapons industry entities: 237
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 152
--- Importers: 800
- Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xx8XN_0kE87P2z00
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images

#29. Mississippi

- Total weapons industry entities: 260
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 172
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg3Bd_0kE87P2z00
Kozup Photography // Shutterstock

#28. Idaho

- Total weapons industry entities: 287
--- Manufacturers: 130
--- Dealers: 155
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cDs3_0kE87P2z00
FESTUS_BSQRT // Shutterstock

#27. Iowa

- Total weapons industry entities: 292
--- Manufacturers: 65
--- Dealers: 226
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoW2D_0kE87P2z00
GEORGE FREY // Getty Images

#26. Utah

- Total weapons industry entities: 304
--- Manufacturers: 148
--- Dealers: 151
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pykMA_0kE87P2z00
WKanadpon // Shutterstock

#25. Louisiana

- Total weapons industry entities: 307
--- Manufacturers: 85
--- Dealers: 220
--- Importers: 23
- Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzPw7_0kE87P2z00
Ana Hollan // Shutterstock

#24. Arkansas

- Total weapons industry entities: 315
--- Manufacturers: 132
--- Dealers: 168
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbqXz_0kE87P2z00
Christopher Sibert // Shutterstock

#23. Nevada

- Total weapons industry entities: 320
--- Manufacturers: 173
--- Dealers: 135
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pSW7_0kE87P2z00
Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock

#21. Oregon (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 110
--- Dealers: 210
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174EEk_0kE87P2z00
Karen Ducey // Getty Images

#21. Washington (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 140
--- Dealers: 176
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4kpZ_0kE87P2z00
damann // Shutterstock

#19. Oklahoma (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 138
--- Dealers: 211
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bqob1_0kE87P2z00
Sheena_Waldron // Shutterstock

#19. Minnesota (tie)

- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 228
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Pd1_0kE87P2z00
John Moore // Getty Images

#18. Kansas

- Total weapons industry entities: 352
--- Manufacturers: 80
--- Dealers: 268
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLjY3_0kE87P2z00
Joe Raedle // Getty Images

#17. South Carolina

- Total weapons industry entities: 355
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 236
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 119,205 (23.0 per 1K residents, #28 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgkmM_0kE87P2z00
Kyle M Price // Shutterstock

#16. Kentucky

- Total weapons industry entities: 367
--- Manufacturers: 95
--- Dealers: 254
--- Importers: 18
- Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO66u_0kE87P2z00
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Wisconsin

- Total weapons industry entities: 368
--- Manufacturers: 115
--- Dealers: 252
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LB8b2_0kE87P2z00
Barry Lewis // Getty Images

#14. Alabama

- Total weapons industry entities: 416
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 272
--- Importers: 26
- Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y83J9_0kE87P2z00
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#13. Missouri

- Total weapons industry entities: 417
--- Manufacturers: 147
--- Dealers: 255
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXFV7_0kE87P2z00
Scott Olson // Getty Images

#12. Indiana

- Total weapons industry entities: 419
--- Manufacturers: 103
--- Dealers: 310
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEPma_0kE87P2z00
The Washington Post // Getty Images

#11. Michigan

- Total weapons industry entities: 446
--- Manufacturers: 134
--- Dealers: 300
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIArr_0kE87P2z00
James R. Martin // Shutterstock

#10. Tennessee

- Total weapons industry entities: 458
--- Manufacturers: 131
--- Dealers: 321
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGfrJ_0kE87P2z00
Jim Lambert // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

- Total weapons industry entities: 506
--- Manufacturers: 157
--- Dealers: 343
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viip8_0kE87P2z00
The Washington Post // Getty Images

#8. Georgia

- Total weapons industry entities: 596
--- Manufacturers: 203
--- Dealers: 380
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2micka_0kE87P2z00
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#7. Virginia

- Total weapons industry entities: 605
--- Manufacturers: 197
--- Dealers: 363
--- Importers: 45
- Registered weapons: 423,707 (49.0 per 1K residents, #6 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtBlI_0kE87P2z00
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#6. Ohio

- Total weapons industry entities: 624
--- Manufacturers: 239
--- Dealers: 379
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUtbh_0kE87P2z00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

- Total weapons industry entities: 640
--- Manufacturers: 231
--- Dealers: 407
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO9m7_0kE87P2z00
woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

#4. Pennsylvania

- Total weapons industry entities: 684
--- Manufacturers: 210
--- Dealers: 457
--- Importers: 17
- Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKfGU_0kE87P2z00
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#3. Arizona

- Total weapons industry entities: 713
--- Manufacturers: 407
--- Dealers: 276
--- Importers: 30
- Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc5Dm_0kE87P2z00
Joanne Dale // Shutterstock

#2. Florida

- Total weapons industry entities: 1,123
--- Manufacturers: 462
--- Dealers: 595
--- Importers: 66
- Registered weapons: 518,725 (23.8 per 1K residents, #25 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FVPU_0kE87P2z00
Allen.G // Shutterstock

#1. Texas

- Total weapons industry entities: 1,822
--- Manufacturers: 748
--- Dealers: 1,035
--- Importers: 39
- Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)

