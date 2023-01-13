ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Moose on the Loose: This Giants season has been a positive

By Associated Press, Joe Mauceri, Video credit: Joe Mauceri
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSuWV_0kE87NWl00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coordinator Wink Martindale has been excited about his defense all season, and he believes his New York Giants unit is coming together heading into the playoffs.

Martindale sees all the signs of the Giants (9-7-1) being a “playoff defense.”

There’s a brotherhood among the players. They care for each other and they don’t care who makes the play as long as it’s made. They are also on-point in their preparation.

The other thing that has Martindale excited preparing for Sunday’s wild-card game in Minnesota against the NFC North champion Vikings (13-4) is the defense is almost healthy.

Safety and co-captain Xavier McKinney returned from a broken hand on Jan. 1 in a playoff-clinching win over Indianapolis. All signs are pointing to top cornerback Adoree Jackson playing for the first time since a knee injury on Nov. 20.

Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Jackson has simulated covering receivers at full speed. The only question is can the six-year veteran do it play after play.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

“I said something to them during a loss that we’re building a playoff defense here guys, make no mistake about it, and I feel that way,” Martindale said Thursday.

“That’s guys that can just play it one play at a time and they don’t flinch, they’re never flinching. If there’s a mistake, we correct it. If there’s a play, we celebrate it, and then we get ready to go play the next play.”

This will be the second time Martindale has had to make a game plan to stop the high-scoring Vikings, who are led by the NFL’s best receiver this season, Justin Jefferson.

The teams played on Dec. 24 in Minnesota and the Vikings earned a 27-24 win on Greg Joseph’s game-ending 61-yard field goal. Martindale referred to it as a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who will be playing in his first playoff game in eight NFL seasons, remembers Martindale talking about the unit becoming a playoff defense.

“What I take from it is that he has a lot of confidence and belief in our defense and he’s reminding us because we should too,” Williams said.

More Sports News

“He always talks about how this is a great group and one of his best groups that he’s coached. I agree, this is one of the best groups I’ve played with.”

What the players enjoy is the aggressive nature of Martindale’s defense. The Giants blitz as much as any team. In the game last month, they sacked the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins four times and hit him 11 more times.

Martindale wants to see that trend continue Sunday. If Cousins has less time to throw, it might help in covering Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Jefferson had 12 catches for 133 yards last month and Hockenson had 13 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s what us as edge rushers are brought here to do, and that’s what we’re going to continue to try to do,” rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said.

Martindale was eager to note the Giants have gotten sacks from 19 different players this season.

“It is fun because it’s not just one person making plays,” said defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who led the team with a career-best 71/2 sacks. “It’s the whole defense making plays and guys you love to play with making plays. It’s good to see the different excitement levels and different celebrations. It’s fun. Those things kind of build along that attacking-style defense.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later NJ murder

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Announcement

Al Michaels and Tony Dungy teamed up for the first time ever to call Saturday's Jaguars-Chargers wild-card matchup. For such an animated game, their announcing was anything but. Despite the days-worth of fan critique, Michaels is standing up for his style. “Must have gotten a hundred texts from ...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team

Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PIX11

Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover of Morristown, and her […]
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles

What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Man shot and killed in Newark, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Newark on Monday, authorities said. Omar Rivera, a 38-year-old Belleville resident, was fatally shot in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Newark around 12:30 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy