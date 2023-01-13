Read full article on original website
Related
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
California Man Embraces First Minnesota Winter By Creating Huge ‘Snowasaurus’
When if comes to winters in Minnesota, you can either curse the cold and the snow, or you can embrace it. I have a friend who moved here from Georgia and for the first few years, he dreaded winter. Then, he decided he needed to find a way to look forward to it so he bought a snowmobile. That was a game changer.
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Monday
Monday marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
Impactful winter storm track trending closer to Twin Cities
Once Monday's rain turns to snow overnight and wraps up early Tuesday, attention will turn to another storm system that will bring snow to the region Wednesday night through Thursday – and it could be plowable in southern parts of Minnesota. The models have been trending the storm track...
Unique food chain opening new location in Minnesota
A unique and rapidly growing food chain is opening another new location in Minnesota this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a fast-growing healthy "fast-food" chain is opening its newest Minnesota location in St. Cloud, according to local reports.
voiceofalexandria.com
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping? (It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0