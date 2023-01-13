ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

106.9 KROC

Make Plans to "Glamp" in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota

Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver's Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
