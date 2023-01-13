ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husbands Are ‘Heartbroken’ By Her Death—Who She Was Married to Including Nicolas Cage & Michael Jackson

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
After the devastating news of her death, Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husbands gave their condolences. In public statements, three of Presley’s husbands reacted to her death.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023, after suffering from suspected cardiac arrest. News of her death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who issued a statement that evening. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother Priscilla confirmed to People . “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” Elvis’ only daughter was merely weeks away from celebrating her 55th birthday on February 1, 2023.

She married her first husband, musician Danny Keough, in 1988. The couple welcomed two children: a daughter named Riley in 1989 and a son named Benjamin in 1992. They divorced in 1994. Twenty days after her divorce, Lisa Marie married her second husband, singer Michael Jackson. They divorced in 1996. Lisa Marie married her third husband, actor Nicholas Cage, in 2002. The couple separated three months later and their divorce was finalized in 2004. Lisa Marie married her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood, in 2006. They welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016. The couple finalized their divorce in 2021.

So, how did Lisa Marie Presley’s husbands react to her death?

Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley married musician Michael Lockwood in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2021. Lockwood’s lawyer released a statement promptly after her death. “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” Lockwood’s attorney Joe Yanny said. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.” In a statement to Us Weekly earlier in the day before her passing, Michael’s attorney said that he “hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children.

Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood on October 8, 2008. In 2016, Presley filed for divorce and the following year, Presley filed in court that she opposed Michael Lockwood’s request for spousal support by claiming she found disturbing photos and videos of children on his computer.

In the documents, Presley claims she found Lockwood to “have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegations of sexual abuse and neglect.” Though the documents note he has “not yet been convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos,” they argue the fact “that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of [Presley].”

Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie Presley briefly married Nicolas Cage in the early 2000s. Presley was previously engaged to musician John Oszajca in 2002  when she called off the engagement to be with Cage instead. The marriage only lasted two years and the divorce was finalized in 2004.

After the announcement of her death, Cage told in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley was married to Michael Jackson for two years, tying the knot with the King of Pop less than a month after her marriage to Danny Keough came to an end. The couple had no children, but Lisa said of their marriage at the early stages, “My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson,” she said in a statement to The New York Times in August 1994. “I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family and living a happy, healthy life together.”

Presley filed for divorce in 1996 citing irreconcilable differences. Jackson died on August 29, 2009 after a cardiac arrest caused by acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. After her death was announced, Michael Jackson’s estate posted their condolences on social media. “Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together,” read a statement via the late “You are Not Alone” singer’s Instagram Friday. “Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”

Danny Keough

Lisa Marie Presley married Danny Keough in 1988. The couple filed for divorce in 1994. The couple welcomed two children: a daughter named Riley in 1989 and a son named Benjamin in 1992. Presley’s only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

Keough and Presley still remained close after their divorce. Presley told People in 2005, about their platonic love for each other. “We are like brother and sister, so it is not weird at all,” she said. “Ultimately this is a good message to send out to people: You don’t have to put your crap on your kids even if you are not together. You can still be civilized. I knew at the age that I had the kids with him that Danny was someone I could be connected with for the rest of my life. I knew he would be a good father.”She moved into Keoughs’s home after selling her own property, which is where she suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

Hours before Lisa Marie’s death, Elvis’ daughter was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to TMZ , EMTs responded to a cardiac arrest call at Lisa Marie’s home on the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas, California, after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper. TMZ reported that Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR on her until the paramedics arrived and took over. After noticing Lisa Marie had “signs of life,” the paramedics transferred her to a local hospital for “immediate medical care,” where she later died, according to People .

