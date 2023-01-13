ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🎥 Hays approves $1.4M for 2023 street maintenance program

It's one of the few times the city of Hays has received at least two bids on each of its projects in the annual street maintenance program. Public Works Director Jesse Rohr is "very pleased" with the bids from 10 contractors for the six project areas in 2023. City commissioners...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Bird species down during 2022 Cheyenne Bottoms count

GREAT BEND — The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Sunday night chase in Ellis leads to arrest

On Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m., Ellis Police Department Officers were alerted to a possible erratic driver that was reported to be driving at high rates of speed through residential areas. Officers located the vehicle in question, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driving northbound in the 1500 block of Monroe...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
