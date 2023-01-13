Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men start in-state road swing at Washburn Wednesday
Topeka, Kan. - Lee Arena. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play two road games this week in Kansas, starting with Washburn on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) in Topeka. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lee Arena. FHSU enters at 12-5 overall, 7-4 in the MIAA, while Washburn is 6-9 overall, 3-6 in the MIAA.
🎙 Hays' Holy Family Elementary expands early childhood program
Ellis County parents looking for early childhood care will have another option next year with the recent announcement of the expansion of Holy Family Elementary’s early childhood program. The result is what they have named Precious Creations and reflects months of work by school staff and an effort to...
🤼♀️ HHS girls defeat Great Bend, Zimmerman wins 100th match
GREAT BEND - The Hays High girls' wrestling team defeated Great Bend 51-30 Tuesday night. The Indians Sarah Zimmerman won her 100th career match in the dual.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Young Professionals work to strengthen area business community
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber vice president of Marketing and Communications, Mariah Legleiter discusses the Hays Young Professionals organization.
🎥🎤 City: R9 Ranch water project delays costing Hays millions of dollars
Mayor Mason Ruder likes to point out he was four years old in 1995 when the city of Hays purchased the R9 Ranch in Edwards County as a long-term water supply. Now, 28 years later, the project is finally picking up speed, especially in the past year. "Every day is...
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House to amend estate law
TOPEKA — Jeremiah Schumacher says his father’s abuse of his mother was a staple of the couple’s 40-year marriage and only came to a stop when she died at Hays Medical Center after sustaining traumatic head injuries. Karen Schumacher, 60, had obtained from a judge a protection...
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays director discusses tax increases in Ellis Co.
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about raising property tax rates in Ellis County.
🎥 Hays approves $1.4M for 2023 street maintenance program
It's one of the few times the city of Hays has received at least two bids on each of its projects in the annual street maintenance program. Public Works Director Jesse Rohr is "very pleased" with the bids from 10 contractors for the six project areas in 2023. City commissioners...
Bird species down during 2022 Cheyenne Bottoms count
GREAT BEND — The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
🎙 Hays Public Library Foundation plans Afternoon Tea Party fundraiser
An afternoon of fancy and fun is planned soon at the Hays Public Library. From 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, the Hays Public Library Foundation will host a traditional afternoon tea in the Schmidt Gallery of the library at 1205 Main. “We're going to have an afternoon of different...
Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 8-14
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Jan. 8-14, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Sunday night chase in Ellis leads to arrest
On Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m., Ellis Police Department Officers were alerted to a possible erratic driver that was reported to be driving at high rates of speed through residential areas. Officers located the vehicle in question, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driving northbound in the 1500 block of Monroe...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0