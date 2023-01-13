Mac McClung becomes first G Leaguer invited to NBA Slam Dunk contest

Dub Nation will have a rooting interest in the Slam Dunk Contest for the second straight year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Summer League Warriors fan favorite Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest. McClung will make history as the first G Leaguer ever in the event, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City.

McClung is listed at 6-foot-2 and has the potential to steal the show for an event that has lost its juice in recent years. Last season, former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson took part in a lackluster contest won by Obi Toppin.

McClung made an impression during Summer League with the Warriors and made the preseason trip to Japan, but was released shortly before the season started to make room for two-way player Ty Jerome. McClung had a flashy, high-energy playing style in five Summer League games and one preseason contest with the Warriors before getting released.

McClung went viral in Japan with his through-the-legs dunk during pregame warmups, captured by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke:

McClung is currently playing with the Delaware Blue Coats, who are affiliates of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 24-year-old is averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point land.

At the time, coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors preferred Jerome as more of a true point guard.

“It was a unique opportunity,” Kerr said on Oct. 4. “(Jerome) is a big point guard, legit 6-foot-6, really good passer. I think we were interested in a more pass-first point guard. You know, letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac and I think he’s an NBA player.”