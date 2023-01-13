ALBANY - College football season may be over but the recruiting wars are heating up as recruiting trips brought helicopters to local high schools last week with more to come. While the early national signing day took place in December the actual national signing day will be February 1. However, it is likely the targets of last week's visits were not there for this year's recruiting because both Albany area five star recruits - Kam Davis of Dougherty and Ousmane Kromah of Lee County - still have more high school football to play.

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO