WALB 10
Albany State hosts MLK Day dinner
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a day full of Martin Luther King Day events, the City of Albany concluded the holiday with an MLK Dinner hosted by Albany State University in partnership with the Albany Area Chamber Foundation. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, Albany Chamber of Commerce CEO, said she’s happy to throw...
wfxl.com
Albany State University hosts 2nd annual MLK Day Justice Brunch
On January 17th, Albany State University (ASU) hosted their 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Justice Brunch at their C.W. Grant Student Union. This event had students, community members, staff, and keynote performer Kyla Jenee Lacey come together to celebrate Dr. King's legacy. Coordinator for Greek Life and Community...
WALB 10
‘What I do is make survivors smile’: Albany stylist helping cancer survivors
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women and can also take away confidence by taking away a woman’s hair. Losing your hair has become synonymous with being diagnosed with cancer and in turn, can take a huge toll on a person’s mental health.
wfxl.com
Phoebe honors life and legacy of MLK Jr. with day of service
Phoebe Putney Hospital System is honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service. To kick the day off, hospital staff and members of the community attended a ceremony to learn more about MLK's legacy and also how Phoebe is working to give back to the community.
WALB 10
Local historian explains Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and impact in 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In remembrance of Martin Luther King Day, WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio sat down with a local Civil Rights historian who spoke about the achievements of Dr. King, his legacy and the state of race relations in America in 2023. So I am fairly new...
WALB 10
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A lot of people know Martin Luther King walked the streets of Albany. He even was arrested in Albany—all to fight for the rights of his people but some don’t know that he ate, slept and gave speeches in the backyard of a home in Albany.
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
Tim Wofford loving return to Boys & Girls Clubs as COO in Albany
ALBANY — Starting at the age of 6 in his native state of Wisconsin, the Boys Club had a huge impact in Tim Wofford’s life. Today, at the age of 59, he has spent much of his adult life working for the organization, with stops in Virginia, Wisconsin and Birmingham, Ala.
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
WALB 10
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some downtown Albany businesses still have windows boarded up days after several were vandalized. Eyewitnesses say a man threw himself into glass windows and doors. Missy Whitney, the owner of Paisley Fig, said despite the incident she still feels safe downtown. “I feel so safe downtown....
Albany Herald
Recruiting helicopter touches down at Lee County and Dougherty high schools
ALBANY - College football season may be over but the recruiting wars are heating up as recruiting trips brought helicopters to local high schools last week with more to come. While the early national signing day took place in December the actual national signing day will be February 1. However, it is likely the targets of last week's visits were not there for this year's recruiting because both Albany area five star recruits - Kam Davis of Dougherty and Ousmane Kromah of Lee County - still have more high school football to play.
Albany Herald
Lee County basketball tops Dougherty in overtime
ALBANY — Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah scored with just seconds remaining in regulation to send Monday night’s game against Dougherty into overtime, then scored again with five seconds left in overtime to give Lee County a 52-50 win over Dougherty in the MLK Classic at Monroe High School.
wfxl.com
Aaron Lewis Acoustic coming to Albany in March
Flint River Entertainment Complex and Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to welcome Aaron Lewis Acoustic 2023 to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multiplatinum Staind founder to...
wfxl.com
Teen arrested, another detained after shooting in Blakely Friday night
Authorities say that a teen has been arrested and another detained after a shooting in Blakely Friday night. On January 13, around 11 p.m., Blakely police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Around the same time, a report came in of a gunshot victim self-reporting to Lifebrite...
wfxl.com
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment
Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
WALB 10
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 21-year-old girl from Americus has been selected to attend LA Fashion Week. An opportunity that only comes five times a year. Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents to the runway. “My inspiration ever since...
Camilla armed robber gets life with no parole sentence
CAMILLA — Law enforcement officials in Mitchell County are celebrating “taking another threat off the streets” in the county. Travis Donaldson, a Camilla man who had previously served a 10-year sentence for armed robbery, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for yet another robbery, this one of a Camilla Family Dollar store.
Americus Times-Recorder
Clutch foul shooting down the stretch lifts Panthers past Crisp County
AMERICUS – It got nervously close for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and their fans in the Panther Den near the end, as SCHS blew a double digit lead against Crisp County (CC) late in the game. However, thanks to some clutch foil shooting down the stretch by SCHS senior point guard D. J. Hurley, the Panthers (10-5) secured their seventh straight victory with a 64-58 win over their archrivals from Cordele in basketball’s version of the “Battle of the Flint”.
