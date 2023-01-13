Read full article on original website
Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say
Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
'Called Out To Jesus': Police Chase Assault Suspect Across Busy Route 4 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted two people at a popular River Edge liquor store, then caused a scene when he ran into traffic on busy Route 4, authorities said. Westbound drivers stopped immediately as police chased Antonio Joshua Fermin, 23, across the highway...
Correction officers at Rikers indicted for allegedly covering up assault on inmate: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Correction officers at the Rikers Island jail facility allegedly tried to cover it up after an officer attacked an inmate, officials with the Bronx District Attorney’s office said Tuesday. Three officers were indicted on charges of falsifying business records and official misconduct. The officer who allegedly assaulted the inmate was also […]
Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police release names of police officers who ‘took action’ in fatal shooting of perp
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police on Monday released the names of the two officers “required to take action” on January 10 when they shot and killed a man who was stabbing his girlfriend in Putnam County. They were identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy...
High-Speed Chase Reaching 100 MPH Leads To Drug Arrest In Ramapo
A high-speed chase with state police which reached speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash and led to the arrest of two men who were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. The chase began in Rockland County in Ramapo around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when troopers...
Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Orange County
A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
Bystander shot in the neck during fight in Long Island bar: police
`LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An innocent bystander was shot in the neck when shots rang out in a Long Island bar early Sunday, police said. The incident unfolded when a gunman threatened a man at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue in East Islip at around 1:10 a.m., authorities said. The suspect pressed the gun […]
Drugged Man Assaults Pair At Liquor Store, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police
UPDATE: A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted two people at a popular River Edge liquor store, then caused a scene when he ran into traffic on busy Route 4, authorities said.Westbound drivers stopped immediately as police chased Antonio Joshua Fermin, 23, across the highway follo…
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
500 Gallons Of Cooking Oil Stolen From Restaurant: NY Duo Nabbed In Harwinton, Police Say
Two New York men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 500 gallons of used cooking oil at a Connecticut restaurant. The men, both from Westchester County, were stopped in Litchfield County in Harwinton around 5:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12. According to Connecticut State Police, the duo, identified as...
Yonkers Police Department seeks feedback with anonymous survey
In an effort to improve services, they are offering the survey from now until Tuesday, Feb 28.
4 Adults Charged in Knife Fight at NJ High School
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
