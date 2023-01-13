ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 36

Advocates rally for medical aid in death at state capitol

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, advocates rallied inside the state capitol building to push for a bill that would legalize medical aid in death in New York State. The bill has been stalled in legislative session for almost a decade. And for some advocates this fight is personal. Stacey Gibson, a...
iheart.com

Activists Make Another Push For "Clean Slate" Act in New York State

Activists are making another push in the state capitol for passage of a law sealing criminal records and making it easier for past offenders to get jobs and housing. They will be holding a rally this morning (at 11) in Albany. Under the so-called Clean Slate Act, conviction records would...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DiNapoli says DOL paid $11B in fraudulent unemployment

From Washington, The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has requested New York's Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon turn over documents to investigate $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance. According to their November report, the Comptroller's Office estimated the state paid this between April of 2020 to March of 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay Net

Brief Supports Accountability For Firearms Industry In State Law

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged law was enacted in New York – have the authority to protect residents and public safety.
WISCONSIN STATE
News 8 WROC

Now what? Judge strikes down NYS COVID mandate for healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse judge recently struck down the COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The law is no longer in effect, immediately. Employees were previously required to have at least one round of the COVID vaccine. We’ve reported on lawsuits against the mandate before, on the basis of constitutional rights and religious freedom. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Shapiro Sworn In, Pledges to Be a Governor for All Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, hundreds of attendees watched as Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Shapiro took his oath of office around 1:00 p.m., shortly after that of Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. On a stack of three bibles, Pennsylvania’s 48th governor placed his hand and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge. First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.
NewsChannel 36

Opioid Overdoes are on the rise in New York

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- In New York more than 2,600 people died from an opioid overdose in 2021 representing a 58 percent increase since 2019. In Steuben County alone the county saw a 128 percent increase in fatal overdoses in that same time period. “Well, I don't think there...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Power 93.7 WBLK

Beware Of Tax Scams Targeting Residents Of New York State

With the 2023 tax season kicking off very soon, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind New York residents that scammers will often target taxpayers. The official tax season kicks off on January 23, when the IRS starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns. Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals take advantage...
NEW YORK STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Bill proposed in NY to increase responsible gambling requirements

A bill has been introduced in New York seeking to increase operators’ responsible gambling requirements, specifically in relation to advertising. Lery Comrie, the New York State Senator who represents District 14 and Luis R. Sepúlveda who represents District 32 have introduced Senate Bill 1550 which, if passed, would require all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling.
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
rocklanddaily.com

New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.

