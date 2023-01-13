Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Advocates rally for medical aid in death at state capitol
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, advocates rallied inside the state capitol building to push for a bill that would legalize medical aid in death in New York State. The bill has been stalled in legislative session for almost a decade. And for some advocates this fight is personal. Stacey Gibson, a...
iheart.com
Activists Make Another Push For "Clean Slate" Act in New York State
Activists are making another push in the state capitol for passage of a law sealing criminal records and making it easier for past offenders to get jobs and housing. They will be holding a rally this morning (at 11) in Albany. Under the so-called Clean Slate Act, conviction records would...
DiNapoli says DOL paid $11B in fraudulent unemployment
From Washington, The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has requested New York's Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon turn over documents to investigate $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance. According to their November report, the Comptroller's Office estimated the state paid this between April of 2020 to March of 2021.
Bay Net
Brief Supports Accountability For Firearms Industry In State Law
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged law was enacted in New York – have the authority to protect residents and public safety.
Now what? Judge strikes down NYS COVID mandate for healthcare workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse judge recently struck down the COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The law is no longer in effect, immediately. Employees were previously required to have at least one round of the COVID vaccine. We’ve reported on lawsuits against the mandate before, on the basis of constitutional rights and religious freedom. […]
NewsChannel 36
Shapiro Sworn In, Pledges to Be a Governor for All Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, hundreds of attendees watched as Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Shapiro took his oath of office around 1:00 p.m., shortly after that of Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. On a stack of three bibles, Pennsylvania’s 48th governor placed his hand and...
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
yonkerstimes.com
Toughts on Banning the Name “Independent” or “Independence” from Political Parties in NY State
Note: Our newspapers, and website Yonkerstimes.com, have received several emails asking about recent developments with the independent -3rd party movement. As a former members of the SAM-NY Party, now a registered non-not affiliated to any party, here are my thoughts. Banning the party name Independent-Independence Party in the State of...
NYS Corrections Officers Call For Massive Changes After Violent Year
So in the past, I have written about the difficulties our men and women in law enforcement face every day they are on the job. They go to work without the certainty of knowing if they will be going back home at the end of the day. However, there is...
New York vows to fight after court overturns vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
The New York State Department of Health is “exploring all options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday.
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
wwnytv.com
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge. First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.
NewsChannel 36
Opioid Overdoes are on the rise in New York
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- In New York more than 2,600 people died from an opioid overdose in 2021 representing a 58 percent increase since 2019. In Steuben County alone the county saw a 128 percent increase in fatal overdoses in that same time period. “Well, I don't think there...
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Beware Of Tax Scams Targeting Residents Of New York State
With the 2023 tax season kicking off very soon, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind New York residents that scammers will often target taxpayers. The official tax season kicks off on January 23, when the IRS starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns. Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals take advantage...
basketballinsiders.com
Bill proposed in NY to increase responsible gambling requirements
A bill has been introduced in New York seeking to increase operators’ responsible gambling requirements, specifically in relation to advertising. Lery Comrie, the New York State Senator who represents District 14 and Luis R. Sepúlveda who represents District 32 have introduced Senate Bill 1550 which, if passed, would require all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling.
New NY Law: Certain organ donors can now get state money; here’s how
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A living organ donation can be one of the greatest gifts a person can give, but sometimes the cost can be prohibitory. A new New York law hopes to fix that. The Legislature passed the “New York State Living Donor Support Act” in June and...
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
rocklanddaily.com
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers.
