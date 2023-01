Billings, MT - At 6:09 pm Jan. 8, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Burlington for reports of a shooting. The male victim of the shooting was transported privately to the hospital. Officers arrived on the scene and determined the suspect was still inside the residence and all of the residents had fled the scene. The suspect continued to fire shots from the residence. No one was struck by these shots.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO