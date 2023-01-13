Robert Hoyt Yates, 81, passed away on January 7, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on August 1, 1941 in Alton to Olen Hoyt & Margaret Mary (Brady) Yates. He was a boilermaker and welder and retired from Shell. He was a US Navy Veteran and was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church. Robert married Karen R. East on October 15, 1966 in East Alton. Robert is survived by his wife: Karen Yates; his children: Steven Hoyt (Debbie) Yates and Patrick Alan (Lisa) Yates; his grandchildren: Joshua Yates, Jaden Yates, Justin Yates, Zachary Yates, Abigail Yates, and Corre Yates; his great-grandchild: Cole Yates, and his brother: Bill Yates. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Olen Yates and in-laws: Eldon & Velma East. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor David Brown will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dow Southern Baptist Church.

