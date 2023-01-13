Read full article on original website
Randall Holbrook Sr.
Randall Franklin Holbrook Sr., 80, of Wood River, IL went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 15, 2023. Randall "Randy", the son of Noah Franklin Holbrook and Lorene Hollon Holbrook was born January 22nd, 1942, in Sparks Hill, IL. Randy grew up in Sparks Hill and Elizabethtown in...
Eunice Wernle
Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
Jeanne Townsend
Jeanne Yvonne Townsend, 64, of Staunton, IL died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on March 1, 1958 in Granite City, IL to William Omer Eaker and Beulah (Stroder) Eaker. The loving wife and mother enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time...
Dallas Martz - Alton River Dragons
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton River Dragons GM Dallas Martz gives us an update on the upcoming 2023 season, new players, promotions and the need for host families.
John Stutz
John C. Stutz, 64, of Alton, IL passed away at 9:45 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Alton. He was born in Alton September 5, 1958, the son of Gerald J. and Mary Esther (Fischer) Stutz. John was a former owner of Stutz Excavating and Stutz Farms,...
Lois Evans
Lois Marie McMillan Evans, 97, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, January 15, 2023 at River Crossings Nursing Home in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on June 3, 1925 in Granite City, IL to Harry and Georgia (Milstead) McMillan. Lois married William Evans in Granite City, IL on June...
Ribbon cutting on Jerseyville water facility
A new operations and distribution facility for Illinois American Water Company in Jerseyville is complete. The utility is approximately 16,000 sq. ft. and is located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month officially marked completion of the project. Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The...
Patricia B. Sudholt
Patricia B. Sudholt was born in Granite City, IL on April 21,1928 to Leo and Winifred Kelly. They had eight children. Six are still living;Michael Sudholt (Margaret),Grant Sudholt (Karen),Mary Tucker(George-d), Alex Sudholt(Barbara),Elizabeth Rodgers(Randy-d),Gregory Sudholt(Catherine),11 grandchildren,and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 yrs and...
OSF deals with rural hospital challenges
OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and its satellite locations deal with many of the same issues other small, rural hospitals in Illinois face. There’s been a drop in funding, and nurses are becoming harder to come by. There is also a misconception by many that it is a hospital for those of the Catholic faith only.
River Dragons seek host families
While June 1 may seem far away, it’s actually right around the corner for baseball players planning to spend their season playing for the Alton River Dragons. A few more host families are being sought, and all you have to do is provide a bed and access to a kitchen.
Robert Yates
Robert Hoyt Yates, 81, passed away on January 7, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on August 1, 1941 in Alton to Olen Hoyt & Margaret Mary (Brady) Yates. He was a boilermaker and welder and retired from Shell. He was a US Navy Veteran and was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church. Robert married Karen R. East on October 15, 1966 in East Alton. Robert is survived by his wife: Karen Yates; his children: Steven Hoyt (Debbie) Yates and Patrick Alan (Lisa) Yates; his grandchildren: Joshua Yates, Jaden Yates, Justin Yates, Zachary Yates, Abigail Yates, and Corre Yates; his great-grandchild: Cole Yates, and his brother: Bill Yates. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Olen Yates and in-laws: Eldon & Velma East. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor David Brown will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dow Southern Baptist Church.
Mary Cooper
Mary A. Cooper, 89, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:45 am at Collinsville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born the middle child of John G. and Alice (Deem) Manns in Moro, IL on April 22, 1933. Mary married Leslie Cooper on September 21, 1952, at Moro Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2019.
Godfrey may add permits to business licenses
A handful of business owners in Godfrey have allegedly cost themselves money by not getting permits for remodeling their buildings before starting the work. The issue appears to be the separation of the business license and the permits needed to do certain upgrades, so the head of the Building and Zoning Department wants to do both of those tasks at the same time.
Service league offering grants to non-profits
The Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non profits for over 65 years. Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at 618-530-2276 or 618-462-4063, or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 221, Alton, Illinois, 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March, 13, 2023.
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
