Read full article on original website
Related
NorthWestern Energy to Provide Power from Colstrip to Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Monday that NorthWestern Energy and Avista in Washington State have agreed to provide Montana customers with on-demand power while allowing Avista to comply with the laws of Washington State by giving up its ownership of Colstrip Units 3 and 4. KGVO...
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
Girl Scout Cookies Come Later in Montana & Wyoming, but Worth the Wait
In Montana and Wyoming this time of the year, waiting can seem like it takes forever. We're not talking about the wait for the snow to vanish, although that will tax your patience. It's the wait for this year's batch of Girl Scout cookies to go on sale. That's because the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's cookie program starts a little later than the rest of the country.
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.
I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
Governor Gianforte wants a new approach to Montana wolf management
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is ordering state wildlife managers to take another look at how the Treasure State is managing its wolf populations. The directive comes this week after the state has struggled to manage wolves since the early 2000s, when populations began to increase after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, and Central Idaho, in the mid-1990s.
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Montana Talks LIVE from SHOT Show 2023 in Las Vegas This Week
We are taking Montanans back to the big SHOT Show in Las Vegas once again this week for the 2023 SHOT Show. I'll be set up on radio row doing LIVE radio broadcasts Wednesday through Friday mornings. I'll also be cruising around the show to see as many Montanans as...
Montana Pro Rodeo Sees Largest Turnout in a Decade
It may have been the weather. It might have been the fans wanting to turn out in force after all the COVID interruptions. Whatever the reason, the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls this past weekend drew the biggest crowd in a decade. And the hometown fans were blessed to see a hometown cowboy walk away with some of the biggest attention.
$20 Million Initiative To Benefit Native Americans In Montana
Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities through its Invest Native initiative. The program aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. What is...
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
$18.5 Million Settlement Announced for W.R. Grace Mine in Libby
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced a proposed $18.5 million settlement agreement that resolves the remainder of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s claims in W.R. Grace & Co.’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. The...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Hunters, Attend a Unique Elk Camp at Montana’s State Capitol
You won't be setting up your tent in the rotunda. Bugling down the halls will be frowned upon. But hey, it's January, and you're looking for any way you can to get your Montana elk hunting fix, right? With an emphasis on Montana's outdoor legacy and the legislative habitat and wildlife policies that affect it, the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition presents, Elk Camp at the Capitol.
The New York Times is Trashing Montana Again! And This is Good…
The New York Times is trashing Montana again, and all I can say is: thank you! Yes, New York Times. Please keep telling all of your readers just how awful Montana is. They definitely don't want to move here. It was a little over a year ago that both the...
Millions Pledged for Law Enforcement, Prison, and Warm Springs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Governor Greg Gianforte has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in his proposed 2023 budget for law enforcement, drug interdiction, the State Hospital at Warm Springs and the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. At his Helena press conference on Thursday, the topic was public...
930 AM KMPT
Montana Governor Talks Tax Relief…and Some Great Duck Recipes
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) dropped by our radio studios this morning. I was able to catch up with the governor about his proposed budget, get the details of his tax relief plan, and get his take on the GOP controlled legislature now in session. But you probably already heard...
Bills Would Simplify and Reduce Costs for Building Montana Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature by Republican State Senator Forrest Mandeville of Columbus aim to simplify the process and reduce costs for developers to get housing started and finished more quickly, to increase the supply of much-needed housing. KGVO News spoke to Senator...
Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming
You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0