4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
shelbycountypost.com
Fire destroys Shelby County home
A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in house fire on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. Just before 2 a.m. crews were dispatched to a home on W. 61st Street near King Avenue. Police said a man was found inside a bedroom, apparently...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A...
cbs4indy.com
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother and healthcare coordinator came home to her house in flames Thursday afternoon. ”I thought I was being punked,” said Turquoise Burgess. Burgess, a mother of two, said she decided to pick up her daughter earlier than usual Thursday afternoon. ”I went in and...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in house fire
A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. Expanding transportation options for people with …. Researchers at Purdue are working on studies involving self driving cars for people with disabilities. Mother, 2 children lose...
cbs4indy.com
Woman injured after shots fired at home on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side. IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets. Someone had fired shots at the home,...
wbiw.com
Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
cbs4indy.com
Cyclists ask for safety changes after cars seen driving on the Monon Trail
INDIANAPOLIS — Unwelcome visitors on the Monon Trail. More cars are showing up where they don’t belong. People who use the trail to bike, run and walk the area are pleading for action before someone gets hurt. “It’s pretty scary,” said local cyclist Alexander Geragotelis. “You’re just going...
Fishers police investigating fatal crash
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers police tell 13News the collision involved two vehicles and was being investigated as...
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
WISH-TV
1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.
cbs4indy.com
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W....
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WISH-TV
Welcoming a new dog to your home
Dog Training Elite Indianapolis owner, Doug Pfaff has tips on how to welcome a new dog into your home. The first thing you should. What’s a Puppy to do when you leave them home alone.
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
