ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Fire destroys Shelby County home

A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in house fire on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. Just before 2 a.m. crews were dispatched to a home on W. 61st Street near King Avenue. Police said a man was found inside a bedroom, apparently...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies in house fire

A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. Expanding transportation options for people with …. Researchers at Purdue are working on studies involving self driving cars for people with disabilities. Mother, 2 children lose...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman injured after shots fired at home on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side. IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets. Someone had fired shots at the home,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigating fatal crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers police tell 13News the collision involved two vehicles and was being investigated as...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Welcoming a new dog to your home

Dog Training Elite Indianapolis owner, Doug Pfaff has tips on how to welcome a new dog into your home. The first thing you should. What’s a Puppy to do when you leave them home alone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy