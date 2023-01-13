Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
local21news.com
Man accused of running wife off road while shooting and kidnapping victim in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who allegedly shot at his wife's car multiple times before he chased her down, caused the car she was in to crash, and attempted to kidnap a passenger. Harrisburg Police say the domestic situation happened on Sunday at around 6...
local21news.com
Man allegedly kicks employee in stomach over towel in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested one man after a fight broke out between him and another employee over a towel at an unknown business. According to Middlesex Township Police, a fight between two employees happened was called in to police on Jan. 13. When police conducted an...
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed in Franklin County, authorities say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Chambersburg, Franklin County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday evening. According to authorities, it happened in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Police say the driver remained on the scene and the roadways are closed...
local21news.com
Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
local21news.com
Man on the loose after shooting at fleeing car passenger in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a shooter who approached a group of people in a car and opened fire. Hanover Borough Police Department say the incident happened on the 100 block of Carlisle St. on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officers...
local21news.com
Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
local21news.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fatal fire identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was killed in the fire. Officials say Bonnie Myers was found dead at the scene, but at this time it is unclear if Myers suffered a medical event during the fire that caused her death, if she died as a result of the smoke from the fire, or both.
local21news.com
Mom and child found safe after being at risk of harm in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Bell and Watson have both been found and are safe, according to PSP. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are searching for an Allegheny County woman and her child who police believe is somewhere in Adams County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Nivek...
local21news.com
Identity of man killed in Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 71-year-old man killed in a Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire. 71-year-old Dale Ahmuty was found by emergency personnel and life-saving efforts were performed, but Ahmuty did not survive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE|...
local21news.com
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
local21news.com
69-year-old man killed in multi-car crash in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner's office says the crash involved two cars and the victim in the crash is a 69-year-old man. Officials say the man was pronounced dead Monday night at 10:56 p.m. at the scene. The coroner's office reports that the...
local21news.com
61-year-old killed in two car crash on highway in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — State Police are looking into a two car crash that killed one man in Antrim Township. According to PSP, the collision happened on the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway on Friday at 4:19 p.m. as the man was heading north on the highway.
local21news.com
Crews battle late night blaze in Cumberland County, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Cumberland County are battling a blaze in Mechanicsburg, according to officials. According to emergency officials, the fire, on the 200 block of North Frederick Street, has gone to a second alarm. Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to...
local21news.com
Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
local21news.com
New details revealed about fire that injured one fire fighter in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews have released new details in the house fire that injured one brave fire fighter Friday night. According to Delta-Cardiff Fire Company, the house fire on the 200 block of Meadow Trail was first called in to fire crews after a neighbor witnessed the event unfold.
local21news.com
Traffic disruptions expected for Gov. Shapiro/Lt. Gov. Davis Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Traffic disruptions are expected in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening due to Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis' Inaugural Celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for potential travel disruptions on the...
local21news.com
Evacuation after gas leak at Lancaster County church
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene investigating a gas leak that happened at the Grace Community Church. Members of the church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Rd. were there preparing for their 9:15 a.m. Sunday service when they smelled an odor of gas throughout the building.
local21news.com
Shapiro and Davis make final day of service stop in Harrisburg before inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis stopped by Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg Monday for the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service. The pair chose to dedicate their inaugural weekend to serve Pennsylvania communities and this was their third and...
local21news.com
Josh Shapiro takes oath to become 48th Governor of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected...
Comments / 0