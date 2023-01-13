ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Pedestrian killed in Franklin County, authorities say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Chambersburg, Franklin County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday evening. According to authorities, it happened in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Police say the driver remained on the scene and the roadways are closed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
72-year-old woman killed in York County fatal fire identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was killed in the fire. Officials say Bonnie Myers was found dead at the scene, but at this time it is unclear if Myers suffered a medical event during the fire that caused her death, if she died as a result of the smoke from the fire, or both.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Mom and child found safe after being at risk of harm in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Bell and Watson have both been found and are safe, according to PSP. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are searching for an Allegheny County woman and her child who police believe is somewhere in Adams County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Nivek...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Crews battle late night blaze in Cumberland County, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Cumberland County are battling a blaze in Mechanicsburg, according to officials. According to emergency officials, the fire, on the 200 block of North Frederick Street, has gone to a second alarm. Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
Evacuation after gas leak at Lancaster County church

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene investigating a gas leak that happened at the Grace Community Church. Members of the church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Rd. were there preparing for their 9:15 a.m. Sunday service when they smelled an odor of gas throughout the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Josh Shapiro takes oath to become 48th Governor of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

