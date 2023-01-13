ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Fog and drizzle tonight, strong storms Wednesday night

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Wednesday for sections of north Alabama. Abnormally warm temperatures returned to the Tennessee Valley today and are here to stay tomorrow through Thursday. Temperatures tonight will stay put in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of fog and drizzle are expected especially late tonight into the morning commute tomorrow.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday

Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Total Sunshine!

It’s a case of severe clear across the entire state of Alabama this Sunday afternoon. Temperatures have climbed out of the 40s in all areas now except for Scottsboro in Jackson County, where it was still 48F at 1 p.m. Everyone else is in the 50s. The completely clear...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.  “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Egg Prices on the Rise

According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. Dale...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold, clear weekend before another week of rain

DRY WEEKEND: The sky becomes sunny across all of Alabama today, with highs in the 40s over the northern counties, with 50s to the south. Tomorrow will be a sunny day after another sub-freezing morning, temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s. The week ahead looks unsettled. The first batch...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks

Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
ALABAMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes

Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

ALABAMA STATE

