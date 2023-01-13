ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville traffic is ranked 131 most congested worldwide

By Kelsey Gibbs
 4 days ago
Nashville is ranked among the most congested cities in the world.

Inrix , a traffic data company conducted the report and analyzed more than 1000 cities globally and 295 in the US. Nashville ranked 131st worst among those cities, and 24th in the U.S. for congestion.

"Just about every time I leave work it just seems like I come to a standstill in traffic," said Skylar Prather. "Either I’m in between 18-wheelers or just boxed in behind cars and not moving at all."

Some drivers can describe the congestion as a nightmare.

"Not too good, not too good at all. Everything from the traffic and the drivers it’s a lot to deal with," Prather said.

However, some believe the city could be ranked closer to the top on the list.

"I think we be ranked a lot lower than that. I think it’s a lot worse than that, but I would like to see when that was actually taken," said Daniel Brown.

Brown say as more people and companies move to Nashville the heavier the traffic will get.

They just hope there's a solution that can help alleviate some of the growing pains.

"Hopefully we get something fixed soon . I will definitely enjoy a shorter commute back home because I can’t afford a helicopter or private jet so."

The number one city for congestion is London - followed by Chicago, Paris, Boston and New York.

Dorothy Fertig Pollock
4d ago

keep in mind. Nashville was designed for people NOT living in downtown. it was just some years ago the change the law so people can live downtown. no money in trees and grass.

