Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield

westernmassnews.com
Springfield marijuana dispensaries provide progress report to city councilors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The three marijuana businesses currently operating in Springfield were in the spotlight Tuesday as city councilors get a progress report and a look ahead to the future. “The market, from what I understand, that it has been starting to change…that the whole sale price of cannabis...
westernmassnews.com
Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that ripped through a multi-family home in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. “I was listening to the radio on my phone and I heard it come in, so I figured, ‘Let me go see what was...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 5 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College.
westernmassnews.com
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst
A Connecticut man is facing several charges after a reported kidnapping Monday night in Springfield. Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield. A Connecticut man is facing several charges after a reported kidnapping Monday night in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
westernmassnews.com
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
