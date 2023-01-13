ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Ordered by Judge to Face New York Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy. "That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile. Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka, Donald Jr. & Eric Trump Could Get Scrutinized By the IRS Over Their Dad’s Potentially Suspect Loans

Donald Trump’s tax returns are opening up a can of worms about what might have been missed by the Internal Revenue Service over the last few years. Now, the Joint Committee on Taxation to House Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D., Mass.) is making a recommendation that the loans the former president made to his adult children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump should be looked into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy