ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Biden admin touts coverage gains ahead of ObamaCare deadline

By Joseph Choi
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjatb_0kE83u4Y00

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Friday reported significant gains in health insurance coverage across numerous demographics in 2021, two days before the enrollment deadline for ObamaCare.

The report issued by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation found that the national rate of uninsured people under the age of 65 fell from 11.1 percent in 2019 to 10.5 percent in 2021, with larger gains made in demographics that have historically had higher rate of uninsured individuals.

Non-English speaking adults, people between the ages of 19 and 49, Latino individuals and American Indian/Alaska Native individuals all saw gains in coverage of about 1 percent or higher.

The report noted the gains in health care coverage were highest among people in households with incomes between 100 and 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

At the state level, Maine saw the greatest decrease in its uninsured rate between 2019 and 2021, with coverage increasing by 3.2 percent. In that same time frame, Alabama saw the greatest increase in its rate of uninsured individuals, with this proportion increasing by 0.4 percent.

“We know that access to quality, affordable health care is key to healthier lives, economic security, and peace of mind,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“As we move forward, the Department of Health and Human Services will continue to do everything we can to protect, expand, and strengthen the programs that provide the quality, affordable health care Americans rely on and deserve,” he continued.

According to a release from HHS earlier this week, roughly 16 million people so far have selected a health care plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, representing a 13 percent increase compared to last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified documents case

Republicans see a double standard when it comes to how President Biden’s handling of classified documents is being treated compared to how a similar controversy has played out regarding former President Trump. Months after Democrats panned Trump relentlessly for his handling of classified documents, Republicans are returning serve after what the White House says was […]
WGN Radio

Blinken ‘surprised’ government documents were taken to Biden think tank

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he was surprised to learn that any government records were taken to President Biden’s former University of Pennsylvania Washington office and said he would cooperate fully if called for an interview by the special counsel. Blinken, speaking during a joint press conference with Britain’s foreign secretary, said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds

Rep. Nick LaLota is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to freeze fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos’s campaign accounts amid escalating scrutiny of the new lawmaker’s false claims before and during his successful House bid last year. “To the extent there is actually any real money […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN Radio

McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be seated on committees, after the embattled freshman lawmaker admitted to embellishing parts of his resume. “He’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said in the Capitol when asked if he would be assigned to any panels. The comments come after McCarthy last week […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Ohio Republican set to kick off race against Sherrod Brown: report

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is reportedly set to draw his first 2024 Republican challenger as Matt Dolan, a state senator who lost a crowded GOP Senate primary last year, will soon announce a run, according to reports. Dolan is slated to announce his campaign next week, according to a report from NBC News, which was […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “flailing” decision this week to name a new leader for his invasion of Ukraine reflects a growing sense of desperation for the Kremlin, U.S. experts say.   The appointment of Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the former chief of Russia’s general staff, as overall commander of the country’s so-called special military operation has global watchers […]
WGN Radio

George Santos gets two committee assignments

The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday recommended that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) sit on the House Small Business Committee and House Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to sources familiar with the assignments. Santos’s assignment to the panels comes after multiple members of his own party have called on him to resign over […]
WGN Radio

Judge denies class action status for fired Twitter employees

A group of laid-off Twitter employees must drop their class action lawsuit against the company, which accuses the social media giant of skipping out on its promised severance pay, according to a ruling from a federal judge on Friday. U.S. District Judge James Donato told the employees that they had to instead make their claim […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy