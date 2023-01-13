Is the Hawks' recent dysfunction due to the growing influence of the owner's 27-year-old son?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This has not been an ideal first half of the season for the Atlanta Hawks, who currently have a losing record and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

The Hawks were expected to take a leap forward after trading for two-way guard Dejounte Murray, whose defensive prowess was expected to help Trae Young and create an All-Star duo in the backcourt.

Instead, after lofty preseason expectations, there have been several lowlights both on and off the court — including beef between Young and Hawks coach Nate McMillan that has led some insiders to speculate the former Oklahoma guard may actually get traded.

Amidst the drama, Hawks executive Travis Schlenk announced last month that he would resign as president of basketball operations. Before his tenure with the Hawks, he previously worked in the Warriors’ front office and he was considered massively influential in Golden State’s decisions to draft Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Schlenk has moved into an advisory role, though Atlanta’s John Collins recently put air quotes around the title when he described it to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Amick also reported that Nick Ressler, who is the 27-year-old son of Hawks owner Tony Ressler, has gained “increased influence on roster and staffing decisions” over the past few years (via The Athletic):

“As Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher reported recently, league sources confirmed to The Athletic that Nick Ressler’s effect on the decision-making process played a pivotal part in the power dynamics that ultimately lead to Schlenk’s exile. This was a bit of an open secret around the league, and it is clear that Nick Ressler’s voice is being heavily considered on all things Hawks these days.”

While we do not know exactly what happened, Amick’s report that Ressler’s increased role played a “pivotal part” in Schlenk’s departure is notable.

Amick also added that key figures within the organization were “feeling undermined” by Ressler, and it has become a “growing issue internally” in recent months.

“As I discussed on a December podcast visit with The Ringer, this reality that key Hawks figures were feeling undermined by Nick Ressler’s influence became a growing issue internally in recent months – specifically in relation to Trae Young — and had everything to do with Tony Ressler’s choice to overhaul the staff. The Dejounte Murray trade with San Antonio was the beginning of the end, as sources say it went down despite Schlenk expressing his concerns about the price being paid (three first-rounders, a first-round pick swap and Danilo Gallinari) and with Nick Ressler known to be a driving force behind the deal.”

Ressler is reportedly considered closer to Young than Schlenk was, so Young may feel even more empowered within the franchise than he previously felt.

Others who may feel more empowered include former NBA players Landry Fields (who was elevated to general manager in June) and Kyle Korver (who will reportedly become the assistant GM).

Grant Liffmann (a former media member and a close friend of Fields who works in Atlanta’s front office) and Ryan Silverstein (a close friend of Ressler who works in Atlanta’s front office) are also considered influential within the organization.