ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Is the Hawks' recent dysfunction due to the growing influence of the owner's 27-year-old son?

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxAZA_0kE83VCV00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This has not been an ideal first half of the season for the Atlanta Hawks, who currently have a losing record and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

The Hawks were expected to take a leap forward after trading for two-way guard Dejounte Murray, whose defensive prowess was expected to help Trae Young and create an All-Star duo in the backcourt.

Instead, after lofty preseason expectations, there have been several lowlights both on and off the court — including beef between Young and Hawks coach Nate McMillan that has led some insiders to speculate the former Oklahoma guard may actually get traded.

Amidst the drama, Hawks executive Travis Schlenk announced last month that he would resign as president of basketball operations. Before his tenure with the Hawks, he previously worked in the Warriors’ front office and he was considered massively influential in Golden State’s decisions to draft Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Schlenk has moved into an advisory role, though Atlanta’s John Collins recently put air quotes around the title when he described it to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Amick also reported that Nick Ressler, who is the 27-year-old son of Hawks owner Tony Ressler, has gained “increased influence on roster and staffing decisions” over the past few years (via The Athletic):

“As Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher reported recently, league sources confirmed to The Athletic that Nick Ressler’s effect on the decision-making process played a pivotal part in the power dynamics that ultimately lead to Schlenk’s exile. This was a bit of an open secret around the league, and it is clear that Nick Ressler’s voice is being heavily considered on all things Hawks these days.”

While we do not know exactly what happened, Amick’s report that Ressler’s increased role played a “pivotal part” in Schlenk’s departure is notable.

Amick also added that key figures within the organization were “feeling undermined” by Ressler, and it has become a “growing issue internally” in recent months.

“As I discussed on a December podcast visit with The Ringer, this reality that key Hawks figures were feeling undermined by Nick Ressler’s influence became a growing issue internally in recent months – specifically in relation to Trae Young — and had everything to do with Tony Ressler’s choice to overhaul the staff. The Dejounte Murray trade with San Antonio was the beginning of the end, as sources say it went down despite Schlenk expressing his concerns about the price being paid (three first-rounders, a first-round pick swap and Danilo Gallinari) and with Nick Ressler known to be a driving force behind the deal.”

Ressler is reportedly considered closer to Young than Schlenk was, so Young may feel even more empowered within the franchise than he previously felt.

Others who may feel more empowered include former NBA players Landry Fields (who was elevated to general manager in June) and Kyle Korver (who will reportedly become the assistant GM).

Grant Liffmann (a former media member and a close friend of Fields who works in Atlanta’s front office) and Ryan Silverstein (a close friend of Ressler who works in Atlanta’s front office) are also considered influential within the organization.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal

While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta. He's first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 16-6 at home. Dallas is fourth in the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS New York

Make it 2 losses in 2 games for Nets since Kevin Durant's injury

NEW YORK -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey each scored 28 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.Lu Dort added 22 points for the Thunder, who earned a third straight win to wrap up a road trip to the East and improved to 21-23."It's positive times," Giddey said. "For a young team, we're making improvements. Obviously it's such a long way to go but we're headed in the right direction. The morale around the group is really high right now. We're feeling good."The Nets aren't, after dropping their second straight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy