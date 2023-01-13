ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts have no All-Pro selections for 2022

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LccM_0kE83SYK00

Though it may not come as much of a surprise, the Indianapolis Colts had no players selected to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team for the 2022 season.

Some teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, finished the season with poor records but still had selections. However, the Colts’ struggles barely gave the players a chance at earning the prestigious selection.

After having five players named to the All-Pro First Team in 2021, the Colts had no players selected in 2022. There were no players selected for the second team either.

This doesn’t mean there were no solid seasons to be had on either side of the ball. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was one reception shy of 100 on the season while defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo flashed plenty of potential throughout the campaign.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner recorded 8.0 sacks while fellow defensive tackle Grover Stewart continued his emergence as one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles.

Meanwhile, linebacker Zaire Franklin had a breakout season, setting the franchise record for tackles (164) in a single campaign.

Now, the Colts are looking to hire a new head coach, a process that has only just begun.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mock draft watch: Lions trade up with Packers in The Athletic's latest projection

Looking for a mock draft with an unusual wrinkle for the Detroit Lions? The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has one for you with his latest projections for the first round. Brugler’s mock features several trades, including the Chicago Bears moving out of the No. 1 overall pick. The Lions get in on the trade action too, but not with their first selection.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Position grades, snap counts from Cowboys dominant dispatching of Tampa Bay

The Dallas Cowboys delivered one of their best performances of the season in Monday night’s wild-card round win. They shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half before sealing the victory early in the fourth quarter. The 31-14 final, impressive on its own, may not accurately portray the dominance Dallas displayed in what could’ve been Tom Brady’s final game.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Get to know defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz by the numbers

The Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, and he has had a long career in the NFL starting in the early 1990s. In total, he has been a defensive coordinator for 14 seasons with three different franchises. He also had five seasons as a head coach with the Detroit Lions. With his wealth of experience, he had the longest resume of any of the candidates the team interviewed.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These 57 Falcons are under contract for the 2023 season

The Atlanta Falcons have 23 players set to hit free agency this offseason and for the first time in a while, they will actually have the money to re-sign most of them. We have plenty of time to debate who the team should bring back in 2023, but which players are still under contract? Here’s a look at all 57 Falcons who are signed through the 2023 season.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy