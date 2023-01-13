Colts have no All-Pro selections for 2022

Though it may not come as much of a surprise, the Indianapolis Colts had no players selected to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team for the 2022 season.

Some teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, finished the season with poor records but still had selections. However, the Colts’ struggles barely gave the players a chance at earning the prestigious selection.

After having five players named to the All-Pro First Team in 2021, the Colts had no players selected in 2022. There were no players selected for the second team either.

This doesn’t mean there were no solid seasons to be had on either side of the ball. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was one reception shy of 100 on the season while defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo flashed plenty of potential throughout the campaign.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner recorded 8.0 sacks while fellow defensive tackle Grover Stewart continued his emergence as one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles.

Meanwhile, linebacker Zaire Franklin had a breakout season, setting the franchise record for tackles (164) in a single campaign.

Now, the Colts are looking to hire a new head coach, a process that has only just begun.