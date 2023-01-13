The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO