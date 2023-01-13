ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Who is Mac McClung, the first-ever G League player to participate in the NBA dunk contest?

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX4v5_0kE837LY00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Back when he was still in high school, Mac McClung went viral on the internet for his dunking highlights.

Popular video titles on YouTube described him as the “most exciting” player in America and the “most epic” high school dunker ever. Others wondered if he had the “most bounce” in the nation.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Gate City, Virginia was one of the top recruits in the state coming out of high school. Soon, he will have a chance to recapture the attention of basketball fans around the world when he competes in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Utah:

McClung recorded 12 dunks during his three seasons of college basketball. After transferring from Georgetown to Texas Tech, he recorded a 43.5-inch max vertical, which would be seventh-best in league history.

The guard became an undrafted free agent who played in summer league for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. He also played in the G League for the Lakers, becoming the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year, before signing a 10-day contract with the Bulls.

McClung was later re-acquired by the Lakers and he logged 22 minutes on the court during the final game of the season. He scored 8 points in the NBA during his appearances with the Bulls and Lakers last season.

Of his three baskets, one of them was a dunk. He threw down a running, reverse dunk on a leak out in transition during an overtime victory for the Lakers:

McClung played in summer league for the Warriors in 2022 and later joined the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has made five dunks across 24 games in the G League so far this season for the Blue Coats, per Synergy.

Although he is not the most prolific in-game dunker among all players in the G League, there is a chance he can impress the judges with exciting theatrics and vertical pop during the contest. He will compete against Portland rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Houston forward K.J. Martin during the competition.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless

Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy