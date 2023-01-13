ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The official Pokemon TikTok accidentally uploaded an expletive-filled video

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
The Pokemon TikTok account uploaded a video of a rather foul-mouthed Pikachu on accident before quickly removing it – but the internet was faster and saved a copy first (thanks, Nintendo Life). The 12-second clip shows someone dressed in a Pikachu costume, dancing around a Lucario to the tune of “If you’re happy and you know it.”

Only they aren’t clapping, and they don’t sound very happy. Instead, they’re just spouting a string of m-f bombs.

You can find the video on Twitter still, thanks to user Josh Withey, but if you click that link, make sure you’re in a place that isn’t your workplace and where sensitive ears won’t overhear.

It’s an odd choice for a video anyway and an even stranger situation to see the official Pokemon account uploading it. The Pokemon Company guards its brand fiercely, with few slip-ups since the days of rather questionable decisions in the original Pokemon anime. Perhaps someone didn’t realize what was being said in the video, or it was saved for other reasons and accidentally uploaded instead of the intended video.

Either way, it didn’t last long. The Pokemon Company took it down within an hour.

Speaking of brand protection, The Pokemon Company also announced a new Scarlet and Violet update planned for February to help squash more of the monster-catching RPGs’ pesky, plentiful bugs.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Comments / 10

Larry Bird
4d ago

Nothing on the internet is by accident. Gotta catch em all POKEMON 😜

Reply
7
