Alabama's defensive coordinator left for Ole Miss, and Tide fans celebrated like they won a championship

Nick Saban’s staff is going to see a major shakeup heading into 2023 after a disappointing finish (by Alabama standards) this fall.

On Friday, defensive coordinator Pete Golding left to take the same role on Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss to replace Chris Partridge. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low.

Despite fielding a defense that ranked in the top 15 in yards allowed and top 10 in points allowed this fall, Golding decreased in popularity this season after Alabama allowed 52 points and 32 points in its losses to Tennessee and LSU, respectively.

Normally, news of a coach leaving for the same position at a division rival would be a cause for frustration, but among Crimson Tide fans on Friday, it seemed to be more of a cause for celebration, instead.

In fairness, this may be a move that works out for both sides, and there seems to be at least a segment of Ole Miss fans that are thrilled by the move.

Still, it’s not every day you see fans cheer the departure of a national title-winning DC. Here were the best reactions to Golding’s move.

