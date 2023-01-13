Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
Inside Pittsburgh tech: This might be one of the city’s greatest technology contributions ever
This is part of a series giving you an insider’s view of the products coming out of Pittsburgh to change the world. Sanjiv Singh came to Pittsburgh in 1985 to work on one of the first AI-enabled automobiles. In the ensuing years, he has shifted his focus to the skies, creating technology that can make flying safer.
Employment drops at community colleges in Pittsburgh and statewide over past 3 years
PITTSBURGH — Community colleges across Pennsylvania have seen combined employment declines of almost 500 between 2019 and 2022, with an even sharper decline at the four Pittsburgh-area community colleges. The Community College of Allegheny County shed 142 employees over this span, a 17% decline. The statewide drop was 7.5%....
nextpittsburgh.com
Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Attraction of the Week: Ohiopyle State Park
One of Pennsylvania’s largest and most popular state parks, Ohiopyle, is an easy daytrip from Pittsburgh. If you find yourself tiring of the congestion, crazy traffic and drivers, and urban scene, consider a relaxing drive out to Ohiopyle State Park. The 20,000+ acre natural oasis is one of the most visited state parks in the region with millions of tourists per year. Most notably, the Youghiogheny River Gorge runs through the center of the park and provides some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the region.
Fire under Pittsburgh bridge forces ‘T’ rail system into standstill
PITTSBURGH — A fire underneath a Pittsburgh bridge caused the ‘T’ rail system to stop operations Tuesday. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the fire was located underneath the Panhandle Bridge, the bridge the light rail cars take to cross the Monongahela River. A Pittsburgh Regional Transit representative...
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
wtae.com
Why egg prices are still soaring
The price of the morning omelet keeps rising, and shoppers can't help but notice how the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed. From restaurants to local farms, everyone is taking a hit. Egg prices have doubled in the past year, and Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 stopped by a farm in Wexford to see the reasons behind it.
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh area on down side of mixed week for gas prices
The picture of gas prices is mixed this week, with the average rising nationally while coming down in the Pittsburgh area and across the state. “We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
pghcitypaper.com
Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)
ROADTRIP!!! Susan and their brother Bill are en route to Pittsburgh and they call in from the car so they can talk to Lynn and discuss Biden’s document fiasco, Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto, and Artificial Intelligence computers writing papers for people.
Recruiting Notebook: Local Pitt Target Earns New Offer
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pghcitypaper.com
Tequila-lime steak tacos, award-winning cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com. Fans of barleywine will want to check out the latest event from Lorelei and East End Brewing. On Sat., Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., patrons can enjoy small pours of six barleywines available on tap at Lorelei. Included are the OEC Esgaroth, J.W. Lees 2020 Harvest Ale, and Alvinne Cuvee D’Erpigny. Admission is free.
Phipps Conservatory show explores orchid and bonsai history, culture
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents an annual show highlighting the beauty and abundance of its orchid and bonsai collections. This year’s show will do that — and more. “Orchid and Bonsai Show: Origin Stories,” opening Saturday in the historic glass house in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, also will...
Twitter storm hovers over Allegheny County Council race between Hallam, Doven
A race for an at-large seat on Allegheny County Council had barely gotten underway this month when attacks started flying. Many of them came from observers of the race on social media, particularly Twitter, and almost immediately put the race’s two candidates on the defensive. Joanna Doven announced her...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway expansion project between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commision. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara
Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
Comments / 0