Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS TO APPEAR AT THIS SATURDAY'S NFL PLAYOFF GAME
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are slated to appear on NBC this Saturday afternoon during their broadcast of the NFL Playoffs game between The Kansas City Chiefs and The Jacksonville Jaguars, PWInsider.com has learned. There's no word on what their role could be but we have...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND LAWSUIT FILED OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S RETURN TO WWE POWER
Sportico.com reported this morning that the Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit, Michigan (shareholders in WWE) filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon on Thursday 1/12 over McMahon’s return to the company. The lawsuit, according to Sportico, is “seeking a declaration that would effectively block the 77-year-old billionaire from...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TALENT MEETING HELD BEFORE RAW
There was a talent meeting held this afternoon at Monday Night Raw. Triple H led the meeting and reiterated the same points he made at Smackdown's talent meeting this past Friday:. -Triple H remains in charge of WWE Creative and nothing has changed in regard to his position. -Vince McMahon...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAUTISTA FILM PICKS UP TWO CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS, WWE HALL OF FAMER'S NEXT FILM TO BE RELEASED IN FEBRUARY
Dave Bautista's film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes at last night's Critic's Choice Awards, which aired on the CW Network. Next up for the WWE Hall of Famer is Knock At The Cabin, which will be released theatrically on 2/3. The plot - "While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. VIKING RAIDERS ON SMACKDOWN, ROAD TO VENGEANCE DAY CONTINUES ON NXT, THREE LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND & MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule this week:. Tomorrow, WWE NXT continues the build to Vengeance Day on the USA Network, featuring Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The return of Tyler Bate.
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEPH-WWE, WHY THE MARKET REACTED THE WAY IT DID TO VINCE, PPVS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. One of your competitors stated that Stephanie McMahon is “gone for good” from WWE. Then he stated, “she may never be back.”. My question is this: If she is gone for good doesn't that, by definition, mean that she will never be back?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS ON BRAVO TONIGHT
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo tonight at 10 PM EST:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BLOODLINE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT CEREMONY UPDATES - FOUR MORE MEMBERS CONFIRMED FOR RAW, ONE MAJOR MEMBER MISSING
WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, are slated to be at this Monday's Raw in Philadelphia for the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, PWInsider.com can confirm. The Daily Item in Pennsylvania reported this afternoon that the original Samoan SWAT Team, Samu and Rikishi (as he is now known), aka the Headshrinkers during their initial WWE run, will also be appearing at the Ceremony.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE LEGENDS HEADING TO RAW 30 ARE...
WWE announced the following Hall of Famers for next week's Monday Night Raw:. Michaels and Undertaker each wrestled on the first episode of Monday Night Raw on 1/11/93 at the Manhattan Center in NYC. The Undertaker pinned Damian DeMento while Michaels pinned Max Moon to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT RETURNS TO ORLANDO THIS WEEKEND, RAVEN, MICKIE, SANTINO AND MORE NOTES
If you didn't get a chance to see this past Friday's Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, it was excellent and well worth going out of your way to see. Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL WWE SALE
The Rock appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink and the conversation turned to the potential sale of WWE:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEW DAY HEADING DOWN UNDER, ALL HANDS ON DECK FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE
Stefanie Fiondella, who held the position of VP, Communications for WWE exited the company last week, PWInsider.com has confirmed. She was with the company from 2014-2019 and returned in April 2021. The New Day - all three members - will be heading to Australia later this week. The current WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONE OF LONGEST TENURED WWE EMPLOYEES GONE FROM COMPANY
Adam Hopkins, who held the position of Vice President of Communications with WWE, exited the company late last week, shocking just about everyone you could imagine as the general consensus has been "WTF" among talents and other staffers. Hopkins was one of the longest tenured employees for the company, initially...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT
As PWInsider.com broke earlier today in the Elite section:. -Bo Dallas is backstage at Raw, so expect an appearance from Uncle Howdy in conjunction with Alexa Bliss tonight. -A number of Smackdown stars including The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at Raw. -Johnny Gargano, who has been...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EXCLUSIVE: FRANKIE KAZARIAN ON LEAVING AEW, SIGNING WITH IMPACT, BETTING ON HIMSELF AND MORE
Yesterday, PWInsider.com sat down with Frankie Kazarian to discuss his decision to leave AEW and sign a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:. Mike Johnson: I reported on Friday that the word that was going around was that coming out of the match with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE’S LEGACY, HHH AND STEPH, THE SAUDIS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Prior to 2018, women did not get to compete in a Royal Rumble match (the likes of Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Kharma competed in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, however), but what is the problem with not having WWE's female talents getting to have their own Royal Rumble match? Would there be major backlash from fans and PR as gender equality is in full swing?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW MAIN EVENT IS...
Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz in an Elimination Match to determine Austin Theory's next challenger for the United States title has been announced for tonight's Raw. The Winner will challenge Theory next week. Previously announced:. *The Judgment Day...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DEBUTS IN FRESNO, CA WITH LIVE DYNAMITE, LATEST LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TBS:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. This...
