Sault Ste. Marie, MI

WLUC

Special Olympics Michigan announces ‘Polar Plunge’ dates

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - In 2023, Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) will host more than 25 Polar Plunges with the goal of raising more than $1.2 million dollars. The funds raised will allow SOMI athletes to travel and compete in day-long sports competitions throughout the year at no cost to them. The Polar Plunge is the single largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, generating a record-breaking $1.5 million in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice

The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network

So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Visit Keweenaw’s Brad Barnett elected to MACVB board of directors

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw’s Executive Director was elected to the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (MACVB) board in January. According to Visit Keweenaw, the accomplishment puts the area at the forefront of statewide travel destination discussions. Barnett said it will also boost the Keweenaw’s influence...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WBAY) - Meijer announced it’s making changes to its loyalty program, known as mPerks. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer says with the enhanced mPerks, most purchases will earn points that can be applied to savings. Some purchases that don’t earn points include Instacart or Door Dash orders; alcohol; tobacco; gift, phone, or prepaid debit cards; lottery; postage; and entertainment tickets.
MICHIGAN STATE

