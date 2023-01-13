Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH HEADLINES MLW FUSION THIS WEEK & MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. *Cesar Duran reveals his latest Luchador signing. MLW's next live event will be the 2/4 Superfight at the 2300 in Philadelphia, PA featuring MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu on top, plus DragonGate Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) and Becca debuting.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: ALL TIME GREAT WITH TIES TO FIRST EVER RAW HEADING TO RAW 30 & MORE
As we reported last week in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be appearing at the 30th Anniversary of WWE's Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, PA on 1/23. Michaels would be the first talent who appeared on the very first episode of Raw booked...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, HBK & MORE ON WWE'S THE BUMP AND MORE
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin will be guests on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM Eastern. For those of you heading to Royal Rumble weekend, the night before will be the latest installment of The Undertaker's One Man Show. Set for this week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR RAW iS.
Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali has been officially announced for tonight's Raw.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW XXX MERCH AVAILABLE, BAYLEY COMMENTS ON HOW MUCH WWE HAS CHANGED AND MORE
WWE Shop has Raw 30th anniversary merchandise available in the form of "Raw Is XXX " logo T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts. Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar "R-Truth" Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble history: WWE Playlist.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEEL CAGE MATCH & MORE SET FOR RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY
Officially announced for next week's 30th Anniversary of Raw:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Six-Way Elimination Match winner tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE LEGEND ANNOUNCES HE WILL NOT BE AT RAW 30
Tatanka announced the following on his official Facebook Page:. "Even though WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support"
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE LINEUP FOR THIS THURSDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for the 1/23 Royal Rmble in San Antonio, Texas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR'S DEAL EXPIRES
Former MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed's MLW deal has expired and he is now a free agent, according to Fightful.com. Reed has been a regular for the promotion since 2018.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW ARE....
As we first reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, likely working the WWE Main Event taping tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. VIKING RAIDERS ON SMACKDOWN, ROAD TO VENGEANCE DAY CONTINUES ON NXT, THREE LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND & MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule this week:. Tomorrow, WWE NXT continues the build to Vengeance Day on the USA Network, featuring Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The return of Tyler Bate.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DEBUTS IN FRESNO, CA WITH LIVE DYNAMITE, LATEST LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TBS:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. This...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK VISITS THE PRINCESS BRIDE, WRESTLE KINGDOM CONTINUES ON AXS, WOW & MORE
The plot for this Friday's edition of Young Rock - "Hawaii, 1986: Rocky travels overseas to visit Andre the Giant on the set of ‘The Princess Bride.’ Dewey’s sudden growth spurt leads to trouble." The NWA will debut part two of Billy Corgan's conversation with Austin Idol...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher & The Blade. *Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. *Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. *Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden. *Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers. *Sammy Guevara...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS TO NEW PEOPLE IF VINCE TAKES CONTROL OF CREATIVE, ACTION VS. LOGIC, INTER-GENDER MATCHES
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Vince's return to WWE, it is quite likely he will assert his influence over creative, if not assume total control of once again. Is this the worst nightmare for talents like William Regal, Karrion Kross, and all the other recent HHH re-hires that Vince saw no value in as little as 6 months ago?
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT SHOW THIS SUNDAY, MUTA TO TEAM WITH STING & DARBY ALLIN
One of the all time greatest professional wrestlers, The Great Muta, will have his official retirement match this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta will team with AEW's Darby Allin and Sting, facing Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji. The event will stream this Saturday at 1 AM EST on FITE.TV live.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILERS FROM ATLANTA, GA
BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
