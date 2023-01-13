ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pro Wrestling Insider

FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH HEADLINES MLW FUSION THIS WEEK & MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. *Cesar Duran reveals his latest Luchador signing. MLW's next live event will be the 2/4 Superfight at the 2300 in Philadelphia, PA featuring MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu on top, plus DragonGate Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) and Becca debuting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, HBK & MORE ON WWE'S THE BUMP AND MORE

Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin will be guests on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM Eastern. For those of you heading to Royal Rumble weekend, the night before will be the latest installment of The Undertaker's One Man Show. Set for this week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Wrestling Insider

SECOND MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR RAW iS.

Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali has been officially announced for tonight's Raw.
Pro Wrestling Insider

RAW XXX MERCH AVAILABLE, BAYLEY COMMENTS ON HOW MUCH WWE HAS CHANGED AND MORE

WWE Shop has Raw 30th anniversary merchandise available in the form of "Raw Is XXX " logo T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts. Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar "R-Truth" Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble history: WWE Playlist.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

STEEL CAGE MATCH & MORE SET FOR RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY

Officially announced for next week's 30th Anniversary of Raw:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Six-Way Elimination Match winner tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE LEGEND ANNOUNCES HE WILL NOT BE AT RAW 30

Tatanka announced the following on his official Facebook Page:. "Even though WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support"
Pro Wrestling Insider

COMPLETE LINEUP FOR THIS THURSDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV

Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for the 1/23 Royal Rmble in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW STAR'S DEAL EXPIRES

Former MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed's MLW deal has expired and he is now a free agent, according to Fightful.com. Reed has been a regular for the promotion since 2018.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW ARE....

As we first reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, likely working the WWE Main Event taping tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DEBUTS IN FRESNO, CA WITH LIVE DYNAMITE, LATEST LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY

Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TBS:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. This...
FRESNO, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW STRONG REPORT

Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK PREVIEW

*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher & The Blade. *Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. *Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. *Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden. *Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers. *Sammy Guevara...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT HAPPENS TO NEW PEOPLE IF VINCE TAKES CONTROL OF CREATIVE, ACTION VS. LOGIC, INTER-GENDER MATCHES

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Vince's return to WWE, it is quite likely he will assert his influence over creative, if not assume total control of once again. Is this the worst nightmare for talents like William Regal, Karrion Kross, and all the other recent HHH re-hires that Vince saw no value in as little as 6 months ago?
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT SHOW THIS SUNDAY, MUTA TO TEAM WITH STING & DARBY ALLIN

One of the all time greatest professional wrestlers, The Great Muta, will have his official retirement match this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta will team with AEW's Darby Allin and Sting, facing Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji. The event will stream this Saturday at 1 AM EST on FITE.TV live.
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILERS FROM ATLANTA, GA

BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
ATLANTA, GA

