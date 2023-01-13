Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, HBK & MORE ON WWE'S THE BUMP AND MORE
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin will be guests on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM Eastern. For those of you heading to Royal Rumble weekend, the night before will be the latest installment of The Undertaker's One Man Show. Set for this week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. VIKING RAIDERS ON SMACKDOWN, ROAD TO VENGEANCE DAY CONTINUES ON NXT, THREE LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND & MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule this week:. Tomorrow, WWE NXT continues the build to Vengeance Day on the USA Network, featuring Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The return of Tyler Bate.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: A BIG RETURN, A LOT ANNOUNCED FOR RAW IS XXX, ELIMINATION MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The Usos and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says that the Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy says you see what the ones are doing each week. We run Smackdown and Raw every single week. He says before Solo puts a beating on Ali tonight, they need to address what happened on Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE LEGENDS HEADING TO RAW 30 ARE...
WWE announced the following Hall of Famers for next week's Monday Night Raw:. Michaels and Undertaker each wrestled on the first episode of Monday Night Raw on 1/11/93 at the Manhattan Center in NYC. The Undertaker pinned Damian DeMento while Michaels pinned Max Moon to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE LINEUP FOR THIS THURSDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for the 1/23 Royal Rmble in San Antonio, Texas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES RETURNING TO RING AT ROYAL RUMBLE
Cody Rhodes was officially announced as returning to the ring as part of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, his first match since wrestling Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in A Cell last year. WWE has been building to Rhodes' return with a series of video...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT RETURNING TO ORLANDO FRIDAY, HARD TO KILL DARK MATCH NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link. Gail Kim and Steve Maclin will be joining us...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. *Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *The return of Tyler Bate. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR RAW iS.
Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali has been officially announced for tonight's Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: ALL TIME GREAT WITH TIES TO FIRST EVER RAW HEADING TO RAW 30 & MORE
As we reported last week in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be appearing at the 30th Anniversary of WWE's Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, PA on 1/23. Michaels would be the first talent who appeared on the very first episode of Raw booked...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES MR. PERFECT, RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has Royal Rumble 2023 T-shirts available. An absolutely flawless Mr. Perfect portrait: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 1) — Let's Play. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS ON BRAVO TONIGHT
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo tonight at 10 PM EST:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW XXX MERCH AVAILABLE, BAYLEY COMMENTS ON HOW MUCH WWE HAS CHANGED AND MORE
WWE Shop has Raw 30th anniversary merchandise available in the form of "Raw Is XXX " logo T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts. Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar "R-Truth" Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble history: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EXCLUSIVE: FRANKIE KAZARIAN ON LEAVING AEW, SIGNING WITH IMPACT, BETTING ON HIMSELF AND MORE
Yesterday, PWInsider.com sat down with Frankie Kazarian to discuss his decision to leave AEW and sign a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:. Mike Johnson: I reported on Friday that the word that was going around was that coming out of the match with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS TO APPEAR AT THIS SATURDAY'S NFL PLAYOFF GAME
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are slated to appear on NBC this Saturday afternoon during their broadcast of the NFL Playoffs game between The Kansas City Chiefs and The Jacksonville Jaguars, PWInsider.com has learned. There's no word on what their role could be but we have...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BLOODLINE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT CEREMONY UPDATES - FOUR MORE MEMBERS CONFIRMED FOR RAW, ONE MAJOR MEMBER MISSING
WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, are slated to be at this Monday's Raw in Philadelphia for the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, PWInsider.com can confirm. The Daily Item in Pennsylvania reported this afternoon that the original Samoan SWAT Team, Samu and Rikishi (as he is now known), aka the Headshrinkers during their initial WWE run, will also be appearing at the Ceremony.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND LAWSUIT FILED OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S RETURN TO WWE POWER
Sportico.com reported this morning that the Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit, Michigan (shareholders in WWE) filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon on Thursday 1/12 over McMahon’s return to the company. The lawsuit, according to Sportico, is “seeking a declaration that would effectively block the 77-year-old billionaire from...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT
As PWInsider.com broke earlier today in the Elite section:. -Bo Dallas is backstage at Raw, so expect an appearance from Uncle Howdy in conjunction with Alexa Bliss tonight. -A number of Smackdown stars including The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at Raw. -Johnny Gargano, who has been...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DEBUTS IN FRESNO, CA WITH LIVE DYNAMITE, LATEST LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TBS:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. This...
