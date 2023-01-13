TILTON — It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Jennifer Renee Keefe, on Jan. 7. She was born on March 21, 1977, in Laconia, the daughter of A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin and Deborah Boissonnault of Laconia. Jennifer, known to her family and friends as "Jenn," had a true lust for light in many colors, which she proudly displayed through her vibrant personality and sense of style. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. She was a dedicated worker, most recently employed as an assembler at Aavid Thermalloy, LLC in Laconia and as a part-time bartender at Al’s Village Pizza in Franklin. Jenn may have been shy at times, but she thrived in these work environments and formed close relationships with those around her. This was no surprise, as she was a beautiful soul known to make friends everywhere she went.

LACONIA, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO