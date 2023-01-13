Read full article on original website
Packing up: City workers, police on site at encampment to enforce vacate order
MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Department of Public works has delivered totes at the encampment as police begin the process of moving people from Manchester and Pine streets. The city on Tuesday learned that it had prevailed in a court challenge to its vacate order by the ACLU, which allowed the city to follow through with dismantling the makeshift campsite of some 40 tents at the intersection of Manchester and Pine streets.
Concerns raised over proposed fuel farm in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A proposal for a new fuel farm at the Pease International Tradeport is raising concerns for nearby wetlands. The Pease Development Authority's technical review committee was packed Tuesday to talk about it. The plans now call for a 25-foot buffer between any jet fuel and wetlands,...
Recovery advocate will bring proposal to aldermanic committee, says detox options lacking to move people into treatment
MANCHESTER, NH – Two weeks ago Amanda Robichaud was moved to speak during public comment before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Her three minutes of allotted comment time spilled over into more than five. She had a lot to say. Those who came to speak before and after...
Attorney General: Former employee sentenced for drug swap at Spaulding Academy
CONCORD — Thomas John Ball Poirier was sentenced to two consecutive terms of two to four years for causing serious bodily injury to two children on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. Poirier will serve his consecutive terms at the state prison in...
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Plymouth fire dept. assists with birth
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Fire-Rescue assisted with the delivery of a baby last week, evaluating mother and baby after the birth. Paramedics were called on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. for a pregnancy problem on Route 25. The crew arrived to find a healthy girl had been delivered in the presence of her 4-year-old brother. Mother and baby were transferred to the ambulance for evaluation, and the father arrived in time to cut the cord.
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating vandalism at Northfield Middle-High School. Northfield Police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.
Former child residential care facility worker sentenced to prison for stealing children's medication
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former employee of a residential care facility for children in Northfield has been sentenced to prison for stealing prescription medication from children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty in November to charges of first- and second-degree assault for replacing Ritalin pills meant for patients...
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives
CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.
Ex-New Hampshire police captain acquitted of tax fraud, sold firearms
CONCORD, N.H. — A former police captain in New Hampshire has been acquitted by a jury of filing a false income tax return deriving from profits earned from selling firearms. Michael Wagner, who was with the Salem Police Department, was indicted in 2020, accused of buying 36 assault rifles using his police discount from Sig Sauer Academy in Epping in 2012 and 2013 and reselling them at a profit that was omitted from his tax return.
Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
Jennifer R. Keefe, 45
TILTON — It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Jennifer Renee Keefe, on Jan. 7. She was born on March 21, 1977, in Laconia, the daughter of A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin and Deborah Boissonnault of Laconia. Jennifer, known to her family and friends as "Jenn," had a true lust for light in many colors, which she proudly displayed through her vibrant personality and sense of style. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. She was a dedicated worker, most recently employed as an assembler at Aavid Thermalloy, LLC in Laconia and as a part-time bartender at Al’s Village Pizza in Franklin. Jenn may have been shy at times, but she thrived in these work environments and formed close relationships with those around her. This was no surprise, as she was a beautiful soul known to make friends everywhere she went.
Increased elderly exemptions would keep Northfield seniors in their homes
NORTHFIELD — Assistant Town Administrator-Finance Director Stephanie Giovannucci is proposing increased elderly property tax exemptions for income-eligible senior citizens to keep their tax bills close to what they are paying now in the face of escalating property values. Giovannucci told the selectboard on Jan. 17 that she examined the...
New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns
SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
Crews battle large fire at grocery store in Wolfeboro, NH
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Monday night. Firefighters from more than six communities were called to help put out the flames at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee.
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
