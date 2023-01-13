ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair will be on "Watch What Happens Live" Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern on Bravo. WWE Shop has new John Cena and Cody Rhodes merchandise. LA Knight's long road to WWE: After the Bell, Jan. 13, 2023. WWE's Alexa Bliss Happy Logan Paul's Former Pet...
Pro Wrestling Insider

RAW STARS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF NEXT WEEK & MORE

Damian Priest and Karl Anderson were backstage at Smackdown tonight. Scheduled for WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati next week thus far is Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day appearing. There will be a tournament to crown the next top contenders for the Smackdown Tag...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE

The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH HEADLINES MLW FUSION THIS WEEK & MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. *Cesar Duran reveals his latest Luchador signing. MLW's next live event will be the 2/4 Superfight at the 2300 in Philadelphia, PA featuring MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu on top, plus DragonGate Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) and Becca debuting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

TALENT MEETING HELD BEFORE RAW

There was a talent meeting held this afternoon at Monday Night Raw. Triple H led the meeting and reiterated the same points he made at Smackdown's talent meeting this past Friday:. -Triple H remains in charge of WWE Creative and nothing has changed in regard to his position. -Vince McMahon...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW STRONG REPORT

Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW ARE....

As we first reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, likely working the WWE Main Event taping tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT RETURNS TO ORLANDO THIS WEEKEND, RAVEN, MICKIE, SANTINO AND MORE NOTES

If you didn't get a chance to see this past Friday's Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, it was excellent and well worth going out of your way to see. Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link.
ORLANDO, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE

Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
FRESNO, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

BAUTISTA FILM PICKS UP TWO CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS, WWE HALL OF FAMER'S NEXT FILM TO BE RELEASED IN FEBRUARY

Dave Bautista's film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes at last night's Critic's Choice Awards, which aired on the CW Network. Next up for the WWE Hall of Famer is Knock At The Cabin, which will be released theatrically on 2/3. The plot - "While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
Pro Wrestling Insider

VINCE MCMAHON-NETFLIX PROJECT STILL MOVING FORWARD AND MORE

Bill Simmons mentioned on his latest podcast Friday that he is still working on the Netflix documentary series on Vince McMahon that was announced in the fall of 2020. CNN Business wrote an article recapping the Vince McMahon saga thus far. Best Charlotte Flair wins: WWE Top 10, Jan. 15,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW SASHA BANKS-RELATED TRADEMARK

Mercedes Monet, the former Sasha Banks, filed for a trademark on the term "The CEO" on 1/11 under her LLC, Soulnado. The trademark filing was for "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: BLOODLINE'S NOT HERE, THE RUMBLE IS COMING, GUNTHER VS BRAUN, AND MORE

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Braun Strowman versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. They lock up and Braun pushes Gunther away. Gunther goes to the floor and then returns to the ring. Gunther goes for the arm and applies a wrist lock and connects with a forearm to the shoulder. Braun sends Gunther over the top rope to the floor and Strowman punches Gunther and sends him into the ring steps. Braun with a punch and Braun returns to the ring. Strowman goes to the floor and does the choo choo lap and shoulder tackle that sends Gunther over the announce table.
Pro Wrestling Insider

1/14 UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE RESULTS FROM MESA, ARIZONA

The United Wrestling Network drew 970 paid and a little over 1,000 with comps to their first-ever event at the Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona. There were fans turned away at the door and we are told the promotion is working on plans for a return to the venue.
MESA, AZ

