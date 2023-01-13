A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO