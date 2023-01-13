Read full article on original website
WCJB
One hospitalized after FHP patrol car collides with pickup truck on State Road 26
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on State Road 26 on Tuesday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a pickup truck collided in Gilchrist County. According to FHP, the crash happened between Trenton and Newberry on the roadway near Southwest 51st Way around 4 p.m. Officers say a Chevy pickup truck and an FHP Charger collided.
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
click orlando
Oviedo man dies in crash with fence, bridge support on SR-46 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Sunday night after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a fence and bridge support on State Road 46 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on S.R. 46 near...
WESH
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with revoked license jailed after fleeing from sheriff’s deputy
A 36-year-old Ocala man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from a deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Sunday, shortly before 2:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy observed a white Mercedes car that was weaving...
villages-news.com
Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo
A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
leesburg-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop
A slow-moving driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop. Lake County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car late on the evening of Jan. 9 for driving 10 miles per hour below the posted 40 mph speed limit. The deputies were on patrol on Grays Airport Road when they saw the slow-moving green Mazda and initiated their emergency lights. They made contact with 32-year-old Michael Jenkins of Fruitland Park who did not have his drivers license on his person.
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
Motorist Alert: Avoid section of County Road 220 if possible, county advises
The eastbound lane on County Road 220 (Doctors Inlet) over the Little Black Creek Bridge will be intermittently closed for repairs continuing the week of Jan. 16. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can, according to an update from Clay County Government.
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora
A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Beverly Ann Brewer
Beverly Ann Brewer of Ocala, FL, passed away on January 4th, 2023 after a valiant 6 month battle with Brain cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her most cherished possessions, her children. Beverly was born November 26, 1959 in Ocala, Florida to George and Edna Reaves. Beverly is survived by...
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
mainstreetdailynews.com
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
mainstreetdailynews.com
Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2
Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
WCJB
Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
WCJB
Man in Ocala being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on Saturday near the 1700 Block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a 29-year-old...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home
A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
