Alachua County, FL

WESH

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo

A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
SUMMERFIELD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries

A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A slow-moving driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop. Lake County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car late on the evening of Jan. 9 for driving 10 miles per hour below the posted 40 mph speed limit. The deputies were on patrol on Grays Airport Road when they saw the slow-moving green Mazda and initiated their emergency lights. They made contact with 32-year-old Michael Jenkins of Fruitland Park who did not have his drivers license on his person.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora

A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beverly Ann Brewer

Beverly Ann Brewer of Ocala, FL, passed away on January 4th, 2023 after a valiant 6 month battle with Brain cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her most cherished possessions, her children. Beverly was born November 26, 1959 in Ocala, Florida to George and Edna Reaves. Beverly is survived by...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2

Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home

A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
OCALA, FL

